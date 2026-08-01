Burns Skippers as Blues Face Oxford
Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 11:37
Town have named a mixed XI for the first of today’s two friendlies at Oxford United.
Kayne van Oevelen is in goal with Chieo Ogbene the right-back with Ben Johnson at left-back and Corbin Mthunzi and Cedric Kipre the centre-halves.
The midfield pairing seems likely to be 18-year-old Charlie Compton and Sindre Walle Egeli with the trio ahead of them Wes Burns, who skippers, Jack Clarke and Kasey McAteer. Chuba Akpom is the striker.
Youngsters Frankie Runham, Fin Barbrook and Luca Fletcher join sub keeper David Button on the bench.
A stronger line-up is set to face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park at 4pm.
Oxford, who were relegated from the Championship last season, include former Blues left-back Greg Leigh among their substitutes.
Town: Van Oevelen, Ogbene, Mthunzi, Kipre, Johnson, Compton, Walle Egeli, Burns (c), J Clarke, McAteer, Akpom. Subs: Button, Runham, Barbrook, Fletcher.
Photo: Matchday Images
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