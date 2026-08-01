Fiorentina Linked With Philogene

Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 14:47 Serie A Fiorentina are the latest club to be linked with Blues winger Jaden Philogene. Various stories over the summer have claimed the 24-year-old has told Town he wants to leave the club, although manager Gary O’Neil dismissed the claims as “noise”. Fabrizio Romano is the latest to report Philogene’s apparent desire to move on and says Fiorentina and clubs in Germany and Spain are interested. Bologna, Roma and Benfica were linked in previous reports. Philogene is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2029 having been signed from Villa for around £20 million in January 2025. Last season, he scored 13 times, including goals in both derby victories over Norwich City. Meanwhile, Blues target Sasa Lukic started for Fulham in their 2-1 friendly victory over Farense this morning. Reports yesterday claimed a move was close, however, the Serbian midfielder’s involvement today, he played 60 minutes, would suggest a deal isn’t imminent. Elsewhere, various reports suggest Julio Enciso’s return to the Blues from O’Neil’s former club Strasbourg is may well happen. Paraguay international Enciso was on loan at Town in the second half of 2024/25 from his previous club Brighton. Photo: Matchday Images



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TomCruise added 14:54 - Aug 1

There is so much noise around Philogene that I think it’s clear he will be moving on. It’s a shame because I think he has real quality and is still very young but so be it. I’d hope we can get 30 million for him but if not at least 25 and we have already signed Maeda as his replacement with Clarke already an important player for us.



We will invest that money in a quality addition in either midfield or up front. Time to sell. 1

Litfc00 added 14:55 - Aug 1

The lack of premier league interest will likely mean the fee we get for Philogene is much lower than we would want. Can’t see a European side offering more than 20 / 25 million. The number of reports relaying the same info also probably means Philogene is struggling to generate interest at the price we would (would imagine we’re asking for 30/35) 2

Bazza8564 added 15:03 - Aug 1

Given the value of the PL TV contract guarantee that promotion brings getting the "top" fee isnt critical. After all, Maeda can play in that Channel and we paid £10m for him.

If he wants away, and I sense the PL might be a bit too physical for him, let him go. If we can get 30m Euros for him I would take it all day long.

He is contracted here until 29 so theres no panic to let him go at a loss either

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TomCruise added 15:08 - Aug 1

Thinking about it, it does seem a shame that we never really got to see that front three of Delap, Hutchinson and Philogene play together much and develop as an attacking trio.



They all started against Liverpool in Jan 2025 but I think only featured all together once more in a defeat to Sunderland.



What could have been! 0

TomCruise added 15:09 - Aug 1

Defeat to Southampton not Sunderland! 0

TomCruise added 15:09 - Aug 1

Defeat to Southampton not Sunderland! 0

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