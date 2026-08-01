Fiorentina Linked With Philogene
Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 14:47
Serie A Fiorentina are the latest club to be linked with Blues winger Jaden Philogene.
Various stories over the summer have claimed the 24-year-old has told Town he wants to leave the club, although manager Gary O’Neil dismissed the claims as “noise”.
Fabrizio Romano is the latest to report Philogene’s apparent desire to move on and says Fiorentina and clubs in Germany and Spain are interested. Bologna, Roma and Benfica were linked in previous reports.
Philogene is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2029 having been signed from Villa for around £20 million in January 2025.
Last season, he scored 13 times, including goals in both derby victories over Norwich City.
Meanwhile, Blues target Sasa Lukic started for Fulham in their 2-1 friendly victory over Farense this morning.
Reports yesterday claimed a move was close, however, the Serbian midfielder’s involvement today, he played 60 minutes, would suggest a deal isn’t imminent.
Elsewhere, various reports suggest Julio Enciso’s return to the Blues from O’Neil’s former club Strasbourg is may well happen. Paraguay international Enciso was on loan at Town in the second half of 2024/25 from his previous club Brighton.
Photo: Matchday Images
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