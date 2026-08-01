Maeda Starts For Blues at Wycombe
Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 15:25
The Blues have named a much stronger XI for this afternoon’s second friendly at Wycombe Wanderers with Daizen Maeda making his first appearance in a Town kit, while Issa Diop is on the bench.
Alex Palmer is in goal behind a defence of, from the right, Darnell Furlong, skipper Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves and Leif Davis.
In midfield, former Chairboys loanee Cameron Humphreys is paired with Marcelino Nunez with Anis Mehmeti as the number 10, Maeda on the left and Abdul Fatawu on the right. Emersonn is the number nine.
On the bench are keeper Nick Bilokapic, who joined the Blues in February after leaving Peterborough, Diop, George Hirst, Ali Al-Hamadi and youngsters Tudor Mendel, Frankie Runham, Luca Fletcher and Fin Barbrook.
Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Humphreys, Nunez, Fatawu, Mehmeti, Maeda, Emersonn. Subs: Bilokapic, Diop, Hirst, Al-Hamadi, Mendel, Runham, Fletcher, Barbrook.
Wycombe: Hazard, Harvie (c), Scowen, Boyd-Munce, Thomas, Woodrow, Tezgel, Parker, Cook, Onyedinma, Hagelskjaer. Subs: Van Sas, Moore, Morley, Allen, Fink, Leahy, Casey, Henderson, Mullins, Taylor, Keita, Olabiyi. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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