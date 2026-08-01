Maeda Starts For Blues at Wycombe

Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 15:25 The Blues have named a much stronger XI for this afternoon’s second friendly at Wycombe Wanderers with Daizen Maeda making his first appearance in a Town kit, while Issa Diop is on the bench. Alex Palmer is in goal behind a defence of, from the right, Darnell Furlong, skipper Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves and Leif Davis. In midfield, former Chairboys loanee Cameron Humphreys is paired with Marcelino Nunez with Anis Mehmeti as the number 10, Maeda on the left and Abdul Fatawu on the right. Emersonn is the number nine. On the bench are keeper Nick Bilokapic, who joined the Blues in February after leaving Peterborough, Diop, George Hirst, Ali Al-Hamadi and youngsters Tudor Mendel, Frankie Runham, Luca Fletcher and Fin Barbrook. Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Humphreys, Nunez, Fatawu, Mehmeti, Maeda, Emersonn. Subs: Bilokapic, Diop, Hirst, Al-Hamadi, Mendel, Runham, Fletcher, Barbrook. Wycombe: Hazard, Harvie (c), Scowen, Boyd-Munce, Thomas, Woodrow, Tezgel, Parker, Cook, Onyedinma, Hagelskjaer. Subs: Van Sas, Moore, Morley, Allen, Fink, Leahy, Casey, Henderson, Mullins, Taylor, Keita, Olabiyi. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire). Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



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Bazza8564 added 15:40 - Aug 1

Thats a little more like it!.



It will be interesting to see how that front four develop, but It's good to see Emersonn getting more and more minutes with the lads.



Quite a way from what we expect to see in 3 weeks but a more meaningful side 2

SickParrot added 15:48 - Aug 1

Whilst the results in pre-season friendlies is secondary to building fitness, adapting to system changes and building on field relationships, it's still nice to win. As we've only won one so far (Southend), I would feel more confident about our prospects of competing in the PL if we could at least play well and beat Wycombe today. 7

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:56 - Aug 1

My thoughts entirely, SickParrot. 1

JewellintheTown added 16:01 - Aug 1

Is Scherpen injured? Not at Oxford or here. 3

jayceee added 16:03 - Aug 1

https://listen.wycombesound.or 5

Monkey_Blue added 16:08 - Aug 1

Glad Mendel is on the bench… weird that him and Boniface didn’t go to Spain. Al Hamadi is either being involved to try and help get him a move or he’s impressed GON. Harry Clarke not involved in either game so is he injured or setting his sat nav for Bristol? 0

Monkey_Blue added 16:20 - Aug 1

We need to at least start to see some kind of style or philosophy. I’m assuming the three friendlies after today will be where that kicks in? It’s ok talking about being adaptable but with lots differing plans but with plenty of new players and different ideas the first priority is to have a base before we start to mix and match. We won’t be good enough quality wise to go into games with players not 100% sure and learn on the job. 1

Radlett_blue added 16:28 - Aug 1

Finn Barbrook set to play 2 games in a day? 0

jas0999 added 16:35 - Aug 1

Better line up, but still demonstrates the amount of business we still need to do. The club know that though. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 16:37 - Aug 1

So we start with Palmer in goal and Bilokapic on the bench, but no sign of the ten thousand keepers we signed over the summer. 1

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