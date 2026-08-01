Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 18:00

Former Wycombe loanee Cameron Humphreys netted twice as Town came from behind to beat the Chairboys 2-1 at Adams Park. Emre Tezgel gave the League One side the lead on 56, before Humphreys, who spent 2024/25 with Wycombe, netted on 75 and in the final minute to see his side to a deserved win.

The Blues named a much stronger XI for their second friendly of the afternoon Daizen Maeda making his first appearance in a Town kit, while Issa Diop was on the bench.

Alex Palmer was in goal behind a defence of, from the right, Darnell Furlong, skipper Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves and Leif Davis.

In midfield, Humphreys was paired with Marcelino Nunez with Anis Mehmeti, a one-time Wycombe player, as the number 10, Maeda was on the left and Abdul Fatawu on the right with Emersonn the number nine.

On the bench were keeper Nick Bilokapic, who joined the Blues in February after leaving Peterborough, Diop, George Hirst and youngsters Tudor Mendel, Frankie Runham, Luca Fletcher and Fin Barbrook.

Town started brightly and should have gone ahead in the fourth minute. Fatawu cut inside on the right and his cross reached Davis, who smashed over.

On eight, Maeda shot from 20 yards but too close to home keeper Conor Hazard, then in the 11th minute, following a corner, Davis crossed to the far post and Furlong’s header forced Hazard to punch away.

In the 18th minute, Nunez curled a free-kick not too far wide from 20 yards, prior to an extended break as Wycombe’s Josh Scowen required treatment after a challenge with Maeda that the Japanese international also felt.

Soon after the restart on 26, Emersonn flicked on a cross from the right and Maeda’s diving header at the back post hit the woodwork and ricocheted across the face of goal before being turned behind.

Two minutes later, Palmer did well to close down Fred Onyedinma on the right of the area with the forward through one-on-one, prior to Scowen making way due to his earlier injury and Ewan Henderson taking over.

Fatawu shot well wide from distance, then in the 35th minute a Humphreys effort deflected over, before a Mehmeti strike was blocked when an earlier pass to Maeda breaking in from the left was a better option.

At the other end, Furlong did well to get ahead of his man to cut out a low ball from the right at the far post, moments ahead of Davis turning behind a cross from the other flank which had beaten Palmer.

Greaves was booked for a foul just before the break, harshly according to the former Hull City man, prior to Palmer snaffling a header from a Wycombe corner.

A much better first-half display from this Town XI, who had enough chances to have claimed a lead before the end, Maeda having come closest with his header off the post.

The ex-Celtic man had made a good impression in his first appearance for the club, appearing to gain a quick understanding with Davis down the left, while Emersonn had shown one or two deft touches with a couple of flicks leading to openings.

Wycombe, whose season proper gets under way with a Carabao Cup tie on Friday, had had one or two moments themselves, but overall the Blues were on top.

Town swapped Maeda for Al-Hamadi, a third former Chairboys player, at the break, the Japanese international having only started training with the squad on Monday and having been away at the World Cup prior to that.

In the 52nd minute, Fatawu sent over a great cross from the right and Mehmeti headed over when the Albanian international will know he should have scored.

Four minutes later, Wycombe went in front via their first serious attack of the second half. Sam Parker shot from distance, Palmer saved but could only push the ball out and Tezgel followed up to force over the line.

The Chairboys immediately made two changes goalscorer Tezgel and Parker making way for Jamie Mullins and Taylor Allen.

Just before the hour, Fatawu sent over a low cross which a defender reached just ahead of Emersonn.

The Brazilian and Ghanaian made way in the 63rd minute, Hirst and Mendel, getting his first minutes for the first team, taking over.

Hirst was quickly into the action, Furlong crossing from the right and the Scotland international heading wide, then moments later sent a cross wide after Mendel had reacted quickly to win the ball on halfway.

Town should have levelled in the 66th minute when Al-Hamadi did well on the left, his pass for Hirst was stabbed out to Furlong, who smashed a shot from just outside the area which smashed against the crossbar with the keeper beaten.

In the 71st minute, Hirst hooked over following the second of two corners, but four minutes later the Blues equalised.

Davis did well to keep the ball from going out of play at the byline and cut back to Mehmeti, who laid it back to Humphreys who shot low into the net against his old club.

On 77, Mehmeti wasn’t far away from putting the Blues in front, home keeper Hazard doing well to get down to his right to save a low shot.

Moments later, Davis made way for Diop, making his first appearance since joining from Fulham.

Mehmeti’s shot from distance looped over off a defender in the 79th minute, then a minute later Al-Hamadi hit the woodwork at the far post after a corner had reached him, then Diop’s follow-up was blocked.

The ball eventually made its way out to Nunez and the Chilean’s goalbound shot was well saved by Hazard to his left.

As the game moved into its final minute and seconds before the whistle, Humphreys won it with his second goal of the match. Hazard did well to palm a Mendel header from a deep cross from the left onto the post, the ball ran along the line and Humphreys tapped over in.

A much better display from this Blues side with a victory a fair reflection of the game overall with Maeda and Furlong both having hit the woodwork earlier on.

The XI was far closer to what might be considered a first-team side than at Oxford, although still unlikely to be anything like the selection on the opening day with Town still hoping to do a lot of business in the three weeks before Sunderland visit.

Those not involved in either of today’s games included new keeper Kjell Scherpen, Christian Walton, who has a foot problem, Jaden Philogene, who has a hamstring issue, Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor, who are both recovering from surgery, and Harry Clarke, who is expected to move on with Championship clubs understood to include Bristol City and Stoke City keen on the right-back.



Wycombe: Hazard, Harvie (c), Scowen (Henderson 29), Boyd-Munce (Casey, 72), Thomas (Olabiyi 72), Woodrow (Fink 83), Tezgel (Mullins 58), Parker (Allen 58), Cook (Taylor 83), Onyedinma, Hagelskjaer (Morley 72). Unused: Van Sas, Moore, Leahy, Keita.

Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis (Diop 77), Humphreys, Nunez, Fatawu (Mendel 63), Mehmeti, Maeda (Al-Hamadi 46), Emersonn (Hirst 63). Unused: Bilokapic, Runham, Fletcher, Barbrook. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire). Att: 2,209 (Town: 631).

Photo: Action Images via Reuters