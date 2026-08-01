Blues Linked With Palacios
Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 18:48
Town are reported to be showing interest in Argentina international Exequiel Palacios.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues and RB Leipzig are both keen on the 27-year-old, who is expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen after six years.
The midfielder, who began his career with River Plate in his home country, won the World Cup in 2022 and was in the side which lost this year’s final last month. In total, he has won 41 full caps.
Palacios is contracted to Leverkusen, with whom he won the Bundesliga in 2023/24, until the summer of 2030.
Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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