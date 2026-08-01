Blues Linked With Palacios

Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 18:48 Town are reported to be showing interest in Argentina international Exequiel Palacios. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues and RB Leipzig are both keen on the 27-year-old, who is expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen after six years. The midfielder, who began his career with River Plate in his home country, won the World Cup in 2022 and was in the side which lost this year’s final last month. In total, he has won 41 full caps. Palacios is contracted to Leverkusen, with whom he won the Bundesliga in 2023/24, until the summer of 2030. Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4IMAGES via Reuters Connect



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dirtydingusmagee added 18:50 - Aug 1

well if we sign him we can be sure he will fight for his place lol . 5

Mercian added 18:53 - Aug 1

That would be a truely excellent signing. He is a step above Lukic and Florentino who themselves would have been great additions 0

bringmeaKuqi added 19:11 - Aug 1

I'm not saying the links aren't true but Romano is paid to tweet this stuff by agents. He shouldn't be paid much attention 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:17 - Aug 1

Just done a little dive into one of the two main stats sites I mostly use. Appears not to have had a lot of game time over the past year, so I'm not drawing any conclusions from them, though having done the maths, he picked up a yellow card every three games ( quelle surprise :) ) pretty much exactly. No reds though!



The reason I particularly like that site, is very helpfully, underneath the general stats, they give a run down of what they see as a players significant strengths and weaknesses, ( if there are any ), based on the previous two seasons form. He has some, and they read,



Significant Strengths:

Passing: Very Strong

Through Balls: Strong

Key Passes: Strong



Significant Weakness:

Aerial Duels:



My own personal take from the above, is that seems a mixture of steel and skill on the ball. Up to you what you think! 1

BluePG added 19:24 - Aug 1

Taricco was hardly saintly on the pitch, and he did ok! 4

fifeblue added 19:29 - Aug 1

Taricco was a thug and even the Spurs fans knew that but he didn't cheat like this current bunch. 0

jas0999 added 19:33 - Aug 1

If we sign this chap, then wow that’s some statement. 2

blues1 added 19:45 - Aug 1

Fifeblue. Yer, lets cut off our nose to spite our face shall we. Not try to sign a very goodcplayer just ncse of what happened at the world cup. Makes a lot of sense NOT

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BobbyBell added 19:46 - Aug 1

Links and rumours mean nothing. MA usually produces a big surprise though that no one saw coming so let's see what develops. 0

blues1 added 19:47 - Aug 1

Bringmeakuqi Get ur point, but Fabrizii Romano is rarely wrong with his links. 0

bluesince76 added 19:51 - Aug 1

This is the quality of player we should be signing get it done. 0

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