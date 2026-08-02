Town Favourites to Sign Florentino
Sunday, 2nd Aug 2026 13:23
Town look strong favourites to sign Burnley midfielder Florentino Luis with Hull City having given up the chase.
The Blues and Fulham were reported to have made late moves for Florentino with his switch to the Tigers having looked a fait accompli earlier in the week.
And yesterday, Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic revealed Florentino is now expected to join another club.
“I think that he will not come to us,” he told Hull Live. “I think that he will go to another club, though I don’t know which one.
“His move, I believe, will be a permanent transfer, so we don’t have a chance with that because we want to loan him from Burnley. This is his decision and his family, which I respect.
“We have some options, so we will activate our second option now, so I hope we will finish it.”
Florentino will not be joining Fulham, according to some Cottagers sources, which would appear to leave the way open for the Blues to complete the signing.
The 26-year-old joined Burnley on loan from Benfica, where he came through the youth system, last summer with the move made permanent for a fee of €24 million (£20.6 million) at the end of last season due to an obligation in the deal.
Born in Lobito, Angola, six-foot tall Florentino made 25 starts and six sub appearances for the Lancastrians last season.
During his time with Benfica, he won two Primeira Liga titles, featured in the Champions League and won Portuguese caps at U15 to U21 levels. He also spent time on loan at Monaco and Getafe.
The Blues are currently very short on central midfielders, particularly with Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor, who is a target of Birmingham City and other Championship clubs, unlikely to be involved in any pre-season games following their end-of-season operations.
Youngsters Fin Barbrook and Charlie Compton have started friendlies, while Chieo Ogbene and Sindre Walle Egeli have been utilised out of position to cover.
Florentino looks to be one of two moves which the Blues are currently progressing with former loanee Julio Enciso understood to be keen on a return to Portman Road and a reunion with Gary O’Neil, who was his manager at Strasbourg in the second half of last season.
Discussions regarding what’s believed to be a permanent switch are ongoing.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
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