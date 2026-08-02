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£16m Florentino Deal Close
Sunday, 2nd Aug 2026 20:05

Town and Burnley are close to agreeing a £16 million fee for midfielder Florentino Luis.

 As reported earlier, the Blues’ late move for the 26-year-old looked set for success after a loan switch to Hull City, which earlier in the week appeared certain to go through, broke down and links with Fulham were dismissed. 

According to Sky Sports, a £16 million deal is close to being confirmed, while it’s understood Florentino is in Suffolk ready to complete the formalities relating to the switch.

Angola-born Florentino joined Burnley on loan from Benfica, where he came through the youth system, last summer with the move made permanent for a fee of £20.6 million at the end of last season due to an obligation in the deal.

Six-foot tall Florentino made 25 starts and six sub appearances for the Lancastrians in the Premier League last season.

During his time with Benfica, he won two Primeira Liga titles, featured in the Champions League and won Portuguese caps at U15 to U21 levels. He also spent time on loan at Monaco and Getafe.

The Blues are currently very short on central midfielders, particularly with Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor, who is a target of Birmingham City and other Championship clubs, unlikely to be involved in any pre-season games following their operations in May.

Youngsters Fin Barbrook and Charlie Compton have started friendlies, while Chieo Ogbene and Sindre Walle Egeli have been utilised out of position to cover.

Florentino is one of two moves which the Blues are currently progressing with former loanee Julio Enciso understood to be keen on a return to Portman Road and a reunion with Gary O’Neil, who was his manager at Strasbourg in the second half of last season.

Discussions regarding what’s believed to be a permanent switch are ongoing.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes has commented on the reported interest in Argentina international midfielder Exequiel Palacios from Town and RB Leipzig.

“There are always rumours about certain players,” he said. “Palacios is one of the players for whom this has happened from time to time in recent years.”

Photo: Imago Images Sports



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Bazza8564 added 20:12 - Aug 2
£4.6m discount, well done MA
5

Gforce added 20:20 - Aug 2
Two deals sounding very close,we're certainly going for it.
Only a LB,RB,LCB,STK,& two more CM and we are done !!
Come on Mark not much to ask !
4

Monkey_Blue added 20:24 - Aug 2
This one appeals far more than Lukic who gets booked more often than a hotel room
2

DeliasMashedPotato added 20:33 - Aug 2
Don't know much about the lad.. wouldnt read too much into his time at Burnley though, they were poor across the board. Let's hope he keeps us up!
0

Mark added 20:37 - Aug 2
I hope this gets over the line, as he could be a key signing. It is nice to get him for less than Burley paid too, as often in the past few years clubs selling to us made big profits in a short space of time.
1

rugbytomc added 20:43 - Aug 2
I wonder how the Hull owner is getting on with his percentages!

Sounds like a good deal. Get Lukic as well and that would be superb. The fact none of their fans want him to go and would rather others go instead speaks volumes. Who said he gets booked loads? Er Morsy did alright for us!
0

Lincs_Bluebelly added 20:51 - Aug 2
A friend of mine who's a Burnley season ticket holder says he's great up to the point that he has to cross a ball!
0

DifferentGravy added 20:52 - Aug 2
Big mistake for me. Maeda is a team player..........
0


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