Furlong: Survival is the First Goal, But Why Can't We Push Beyond That?

Monday, 3rd Aug 2026 11:55 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Darnell Furlong says excitement is building for the Premier League opener against Sunderland later this month, and that the Blues can take inspiration from the Black Cats’ own success last season.

Following promotion from the Championship via the play-offs, the Wearsiders upset the odds last term to finish seventh and secure European qualification for the first time in more than 50 years.

That achievement was particularly impressive in an era where financial muscle power makes it more difficult for newly promoted sides to compete, but Sunderland’s success showed the gap is not insurmountable.

It is no surprise that the Blues, alongside fellow promoted duo Coventry City and Hull City, who have both notably spent longer outside the top flight, are the three bookmakers’ favourites for an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Furlong says there is no ceiling on what Town could achieve, but accepted that Premier League survival in the upcoming campaign is the most important next step in the club’s journey.

“We’re looking forward to it but we’re not fixated on that yet,” he said following Saturday’s pre-season victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do, ideas to learn and a team to build. It’s in our distant view and we’ll be looking forward to it.

“Staying in the league is the first goal, but why can’t we push beyond that? You’ve seen what teams like Sunderland have done, it’s inspiration and there’s belief within the group.

“Who knows, there’s not really a sticker on it [saying] ‘this is where we have to finish’. There’s the obvious, but we’re looking forward to doing as well as we can.

“The club’s in a great place. I said it when I came last year, the club is not just trying to get to the Premier League, but trying to be a Premier League side and be a Premier League football club.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on, not just with the team and players at the training ground, and we’re in a great spot.

“There’s a lot of great grounds and a lot of great teams. We’re just looking forward to the first one and then go from there.”

Having previously played 38 Premier League games in his career, of which the vast majority came for West Bromwich Albion, Furlong is no stranger to the level.

The 30-year-old has not featured in the top flight for more than five years, though, and believes the division has changed in some ways since his most recent appearance during the days without supporters in attendance.

He said: “It’s the best league in the world and it was really enjoyable the last time I was there. It’s just about going through pre-season, doing everything we can and enjoying the season ahead.

“Football does move on fast in all leagues. I would say the Championship has moved on a lot in that time as well. It’s all about adaptation and working hard. We’ve got a great squad and great staff behind us to help us achieve it.”

The most notable change has been the reliance on set pieces, with champions Arsenal often spoken about as the pioneers of its return as a dominant force at the elite level.

“It’s just as it’s always been,” Furlong added on the pre-season preparation. “It’s not something that you neglect, but it’s not something that you overwork. We’ve been doing a fair share of work on it and there’s more to learn on it, but we’re grasping it slowly.”

Photo: TWTD