Palacios Town Move 'Out of the Question'

Monday, 3rd Aug 2026 13:42 Argentina international Exequiel Palacios won’t be joining the Blues, according to a report in Germany. Over the weekend, Fabrizio Romano claimed the 27-year-old is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer with Town and RB Leipzig interested. According to Bild, Palacios is looking for a move and the Blues made an enquiry but joining Town is said to be “out of the question” as the 2022 World Cup winner sees himself at a “top club” if he were to move to England. As yet, there are said to be no offers from sides in that bracket and Leverkusen’s head of sports Simon Rolfes is cool about the situation. “We are relaxed and have a long contract [2030],” he said, but adding: “There is also interest in Pala this year.” Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4IMAGES via Reuters Connect



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blues1 added 13:45 - Aug 3

Shock, horror. As if it was ever realistic. Fabrizio Romano not always accurate with his links. -2

WhoisJimmyJuan added 13:45 - Aug 3

Bothered. -2

Bazza8564 added 13:46 - Aug 3

Plays same position as Luis, so why would we??



Moving on..... -2

davidsc1971 added 13:47 - Aug 3

Exequiel? Game's gone 0

EricWark added 13:52 - Aug 3

It's Batistuta, all over again. -1

Len_Brennan added 13:56 - Aug 3

It seems we made an 'enquiry', but no more than that. So the link may be accurate, but in posting it, Romano seriously over-inflated the significance of it, possibly because the agent wished to draw up some interest elsewhere ... or possibly not. 0

JewellintheTown added 13:56 - Aug 3

At a reported £124,000 per week, I should think so. 0

runningout added 13:59 - Aug 3

this is where you have a sensible conversation with player. Maybe we don’t have that person here now.

Our ambition has a limit I guess. When we have several players on our books that are no e we here near premier league level and we keep them around for a obscure reason, our standards will be way short of where it should be 0

crossroadblues added 14:03 - Aug 3

He has only 23 starts in last two years for Leverkusen so he is kind of ”broken player” so high risk player as such. 0

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