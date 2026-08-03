Palacios Town Move 'Out of the Question'
Monday, 3rd Aug 2026 13:42
Argentina international Exequiel Palacios won’t be joining the Blues, according to a report in Germany.
Over the weekend, Fabrizio Romano claimed the 27-year-old is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer with Town and RB Leipzig interested.
According to Bild, Palacios is looking for a move and the Blues made an enquiry but joining Town is said to be “out of the question” as the 2022 World Cup winner sees himself at a “top club” if he were to move to England.
As yet, there are said to be no offers from sides in that bracket and Leverkusen’s head of sports Simon Rolfes is cool about the situation.
“We are relaxed and have a long contract [2030],” he said, but adding: “There is also interest in Pala this year.”
Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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