Clarke Set to Rejoin Stoke On Permanent Deal
Monday, 3rd Aug 2026 18:03
Blues full-back Harry Clarke is set to rejoin one of his former loan clubs Stoke City on a permanent basis, TWTD understands.
The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Charlton and a move to a Championship club this summer had been expected with Bristol City among the other sides interested.
We understand the deal could be worth up to Â£3.5 million with add-ons.
Clarke, who was previously with Stoke in the 2022/23 season on loan from Arsenal, was a member of the back-to-back League One and Championship promotion squads having rejoined Town, his local club, from Arsenal in January 2023.
Photo: Matchday Images
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