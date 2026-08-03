Clarke Set to Rejoin Stoke On Permanent Deal

Monday, 3rd Aug 2026 18:03 Blues full-back Harry Clarke is set to rejoin one of his former loan clubs Stoke City on a permanent basis, TWTD understands. The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Charlton and a move to a Championship club this summer had been expected with Bristol City among the other sides interested. We understand the deal could be worth up to Â£3.5 million with add-ons. Clarke, who was previously with Stoke in the 2022/23 season on loan from Arsenal, was a member of the back-to-back League One and Championship promotion squads having rejoined Town, his local club, from Arsenal in January 2023. Photo: Matchday Images



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ITFCSG added 18:05 - Aug 3

He never goes home...

Always one of our OWN! 5

Gforce added 18:07 - Aug 3

A very committed and wholehearted player,but the championship is definitely his level.

Best of luck Harry and hopefully another promotion push for you. 6

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:07 - Aug 3

Best of luck to him. Has done us proud in his time here 9

Eslau added 18:11 - Aug 3

Best of luck, Harry - thank you for your huge contribution during our raise from the past 7

bluelad7 added 18:11 - Aug 3

He got his dream playing in the PL.



Best of luck to one of our blue army. 5

Bazza8564 added 18:13 - Aug 3

Â£3.5m, great deal for us and Harry. Good luck fella, we know where your heart is 5

Benji1611 added 18:18 - Aug 3

Part of a story we'll never forget. Thanks Harry, best of luck to you! 5

jas0999 added 18:24 - Aug 3

Good luck to the lad. No surprise. Good move for all concerned. 1

Vancouver_Blue added 18:24 - Aug 3

Good luck Lad. 1

Cookieboy added 18:26 - Aug 3

Stoke have got themselves a good deal 1

armchaircritic59 added 18:29 - Aug 3

Good to hear, needs to be playing regularly and Stoke won't find many more committed players. If we finally get the 3.5 million out of it, it will be a good deal for all parties. Best of luck Harry. 1

ITFC_1994 added 18:32 - Aug 3

Thanks for the memories Harry! There are many!



A very decent championship rb. Was unbelievable in league 1 for 6 months, loved watching him link up with Wes and Chappers that season.



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Jugsy added 18:36 - Aug 3

Massively got a raw deal against Brentford imo, but this is good player trading. Great for both parties. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 18:40 - Aug 3

Gutted about this. Had parts of the crowd on his back at times when he was playing through pain (which he never mentioned publicly) and in truth the lad barely played for us fully fit, and still always gave his all. If he is properly fit, then Stoke have some player, but I guess we will always have the promotions parties ! Good luck Harry, always a BLUE ! 0

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