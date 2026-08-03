Al-Hamadi Set For Polish Loan Switch

Monday, 3rd Aug 2026 18:11 Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi is close to completing a loan switch to Polish side RakÃ³w CzÄ™stochowa, we understand. Iraq international Al-Hamadi, who spent last season on loan at Luton, had been expected to depart Portman Road this summer. The move is a straight loan with the 24-year-old contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028. RakÃ³w CzÄ™stochowa play in the Ekstraklasa, the top tier in Poland, and are also in the Europa Conference League this season having finished fourth in the league last term. Photo: Reuters



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Bazza8564 added 18:14 - Aug 3

Well, this was inevitable and I suspect expensive for us in wages too, but he won't make the 25. Not sure hes on mega money but it won't be a pittance either.... 0

ronnyd added 18:18 - Aug 3

World Cup, Europa Conference League, his cup runneth over. Hope he turns into a Lewandowski then comes back to PR. 1

jas0999 added 18:22 - Aug 3

I mean, he was what third choice in the PL last time and didnâ€™t perform. We will be signing better. Wish him a successful loan, but looks like he will still be back next year. 0

ITFC_1994 added 18:29 - Aug 3

Played in the premier league, the world cup and now the europa league. Ali's hard work is paying off and has had a football career 99% of us could only dream of. Well done Ali!



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PortmanTerrorist added 18:37 - Aug 3

I hope there is no negativity around AAH and that people remember how highly sought after he was when signed. No one can surely deny he has given everything for the shirt whenever called upon and sure he remains raw, but I am sad he never got a real run in the side to see if he could train on. And now that window has closed it seems, but wish the lad nothing but the best and continued experiences and success. Great attitude and a great story.....and not yet finished.....far from it ! 3

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