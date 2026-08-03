Al-Hamadi Set For Polish Loan Switch
Monday, 3rd Aug 2026 18:11
Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi is close to completing a loan switch to Polish side RakÃ³w CzÄ™stochowa, we understand.
Iraq international Al-Hamadi, who spent last season on loan at Luton, had been expected to depart Portman Road this summer.
The move is a straight loan with the 24-year-old contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028.
RakÃ³w CzÄ™stochowa play in the Ekstraklasa, the top tier in Poland, and are also in the Europa Conference League this season having finished fourth in the league last term.
Photo: Reuters
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