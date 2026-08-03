Florentino Completes Medical

Monday, 3rd Aug 2026 18:40 Burnley midfielder Florentino Luis has completed his Town medical with his Â£16 million switch expected to be confirmed tomorrow. As reported last night, the 26-year-old, who had been close to a loan move to Hull City, travelled to Suffolk to undergo his medical over the weekend and now only paperwork remains to be done before the deal is announced. Angola-born Florentino joined Burnley on loan from Benfica, where he came through the youth system, last summer with the move made permanent for a fee of Â£20.6 million at the end of last season due to an obligation in the deal. Six-foot tall Florentino made 25 starts and six sub appearances for the Lancastrians in the Premier League last season. During his time with Benfica, he won two Primeira Liga titles, featured in the Champions League and won Portuguese caps at U15 to U21 levels. He also spent time on loan at Monaco and Getafe. The Blues are currently very short on central midfielders, particularly with Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor, who is a target of Birmingham City and other Championship clubs, unlikely to be involved in any pre-season games following their operations in May. Youngsters Fin Barbrook and Charlie Compton have started friendlies, while Chieo Ogbene and Sindre Walle Egeli have been utilised out of position to cover. Photo: Imago Images Sports



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HatStand added 18:43 - Aug 3

Good work 2

Bazza8564 added 18:45 - Aug 3

Welcome, let's hope with the quality we are bringing in and the new management team we can enjoy this fella like we did Matusiwa last year, of whom we knew very little.

Looking forward to see ing him play 8

Linkboy13 added 18:48 - Aug 3

Not going to pass judgement on the player i will leave that to the expert's on here. wish him the best of luck at Ipswich town. 7

racingblue added 18:50 - Aug 3

The top level experience this guy has so far his career is very good considering what weâ€™re paying here, and should be a good step up in quality on matusiwa, who is good backup 3

armchaircritic59 added 19:05 - Aug 3

Linkboy13. Best idea yet. Passing judgement on anything when you have very little or nothing at all to go on is a foolish pastime. Doing it when you have is altogether different. 2

Saxonblue74 added 19:13 - Aug 3

Not messing about are we!! Can only assume his future looks brighter with us than it does with Hull? 2

RetroBlue added 19:34 - Aug 3

Welcome, Florentino . Is this his surname or first name? Really pleased youre a Town player, I think youre going to be pivotal in helping our defensive challenges... 2

SickParrot added 20:01 - Aug 3

I haven't seen him play but his CV looks good - 26 years old, 6 foot tall, with PL and Champions League experience. If what I've read about him is correct, he's a strong and athletic, no frills defensive midfielder whose strengths include winning the ball back and then quickly finding a team mate with a pass. If so, he is just what we need. 1

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