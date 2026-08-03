Florentino Completes Medical
Monday, 3rd Aug 2026 18:40
Burnley midfielder Florentino Luis has completed his Town medical with his Â£16 million switch expected to be confirmed tomorrow.
As reported last night, the 26-year-old, who had been close to a loan move to Hull City, travelled to Suffolk to undergo his medical over the weekend and now only paperwork remains to be done before the deal is announced.
Angola-born Florentino joined Burnley on loan from Benfica, where he came through the youth system, last summer with the move made permanent for a fee of Â£20.6 million at the end of last season due to an obligation in the deal.
Six-foot tall Florentino made 25 starts and six sub appearances for the Lancastrians in the Premier League last season.
During his time with Benfica, he won two Primeira Liga titles, featured in the Champions League and won Portuguese caps at U15 to U21 levels. He also spent time on loan at Monaco and Getafe.
The Blues are currently very short on central midfielders, particularly with Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor, who is a target of Birmingham City and other Championship clubs, unlikely to be involved in any pre-season games following their operations in May.
Youngsters Fin Barbrook and Charlie Compton have started friendlies, while Chieo Ogbene and Sindre Walle Egeli have been utilised out of position to cover.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
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