Blues Eyeing Feyenoord Striker Ueda

Tuesday, 4th Aug 2026 13:13

TWTD understands Town are showing interest in Feyenoordâ€™s Japanese international striker Ayase Ueda.

The Blues are on the lookout for a more senior frontman for the season ahead and Ueda fits that bill, having won 43 full Japan caps, scoring 18 times.

The 27-year-old has been with Feyenoord since August 2023 and has netted 37 goals in 78 Eredivisie games since then, 25 in 31 appearances last season.

Prior to his â‚¬8 million (Â£6.9 million) switch to the Rotterdam club, Ueda had spent a season in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, having been with Kashima Antlers before his move to Europe.

Ueda started all four of Japanâ€™s games at this summerâ€™s World Cup, scoring twice in the 4-0 victory over Tunisia with recent Blues signing Daizen Maeda operating behind him.

Whether Town will look to firm up their interest in Ueda, who has two years left on his contract, remains to be seen with the transfer window having a month still to run.

The Blues have signed one central striker this summer, Brazilian Emersonn, while manager Gary Oâ€™Neil has said he has been impressed by Chuba Akpom, whose loan from another Dutch club, Ajax, was made permanent at the end of last season due to an obligation in the deal struck a year ago.

George Hirst has been linked with a return to the Championship with Stoke City understood to be among the suitors.

Meanwhile, Town are continuing talks with Strasbourg regarding former loanee Julio Enciso, who is understood to be keen on a reunion with Oâ€™Neil, his manager at the Ligue 1 club in the second half of last season.

Photo: Aflo