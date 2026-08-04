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Blues Eyeing Feyenoord Striker Ueda
Tuesday, 4th Aug 2026 13:13

TWTD understands Town are showing interest in Feyenoordâ€™s Japanese international striker Ayase Ueda.

The Blues are on the lookout for a more senior frontman for the season ahead and Ueda fits that bill, having won 43 full Japan caps, scoring 18 times.

The 27-year-old has been with Feyenoord since August 2023 and has netted 37 goals in 78 Eredivisie games since then, 25 in 31 appearances last season.

Prior to his â‚¬8 million (Â£6.9 million) switch to the Rotterdam club, Ueda had spent a season in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, having been with Kashima Antlers before his move to Europe.

Ueda started all four of Japanâ€™s games at this summerâ€™s World Cup, scoring twice in the 4-0 victory over Tunisia with recent Blues signing Daizen Maeda operating behind him.

Whether Town will look to firm up their interest in Ueda, who has two years left on his contract, remains to be seen with the transfer window having a month still to run.

The Blues have signed one central striker this summer, Brazilian Emersonn, while manager Gary Oâ€™Neil has said he has been impressed by Chuba Akpom, whose loan from another Dutch club, Ajax, was made permanent at the end of last season due to an obligation in the deal struck a year ago.

George Hirst has been linked with a return to the Championship with Stoke City understood to be among the suitors.

Meanwhile, Town are continuing talks with Strasbourg regarding former loanee Julio Enciso, who is understood to be keen on a reunion with Oâ€™Neil, his manager at the Ligue 1 club in the second half of last season.

Photo: Aflo



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Bazza8564 added 13:17 - Aug 4
Decent stats, sounds as if this at a very early stage though.......
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dirtydingusmagee added 13:17 - Aug 4
Liking that if we can get him in .
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Geordietown68 added 13:20 - Aug 4
Please please please do this deal Mark Ashton
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IndependentlyBlue added 13:21 - Aug 4
We really are fishing in much different pools this season arenâ€™t we?
1

BerksBlue15 added 13:23 - Aug 4
Maybe being a PL team for the second time in three years makes us a more viable destination than last time when we were first time in 20+ years and very much odds on to go back down. Perhaps players feel like there's a realistic prospect of staying up and therefore are more willing to consider us as a destination... or perhaps it's all just paper talk!
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ElderGrizzly added 13:24 - Aug 4
Established relationship with Maeda on the pitch, but also does look like we are trying the Noah's Ark approach in getting Maeda a friend...
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cressi added 13:26 - Aug 4
Very good goalscoring record at clubs and also for Japan think he would be a astute signing.
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mojo added 13:26 - Aug 4
Looks to already be wearing our away strip, sideways.
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