Town Confirm Florentino Signing

Tuesday, 4th Aug 2026 18:00 Town have confirmed the signing of Burnley midfielder Florentino Luis on a five-year deal. The clubs agreed a £16 million plus £3 million add-ons fee over the weekend with Florentino, who at the end of last week had been close to joining Hull City on loan, subsequently completing a medical and the formalities regarding his switch. “It feels brilliant to be a part of this club,” Florentino told the club website. “I think I will be very happy here. I like how the club sees the future and there are a lot of good players here. How the club is thinking to the long-term is one of the main reasons I came here. “I can bring experience and balance to the team, between defence and attack, and I like to bring the connection. “Now I have signed I can’t wait to meet my teammates and the fans and get started with the team.” Manager Gary O’Neil added: “We are delighted to have added Florentino to the group. “He is a player who brings experience of playing in the Premier League as well as other major competitions in Europe, including the Champions League, and makes us stronger in central midfield. “He brings quality off the ball, as well as on it, and we look forward to him joining up with the squad.” Angola-born Florentino joined Burnley on loan from Benfica, where he came through the youth system, last summer with the move made permanent for a fee of £20.6 million at the end of last season due to an obligation in the deal. Six-foot tall Florentino made 25 starts and six sub appearances for the Lancastrians in the Premier League last season. During his time with Benfica, he won two Primeira Liga titles, featured in the Champions League and won Portuguese caps at U15 to U21 levels. He also spent time on loan at Monaco and Getafe. Photo: ITFC



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itfc19861212 added 18:02 - Aug 4

Another one in the door 8

earlsgreenblue added 18:05 - Aug 4

Boa tarde, forca Florentino. 2

Klassic_Ben added 18:05 - Aug 4

Yes! Admittedly previously don’t know a great deal about him but we definitely need signings as the midfield has been an issue since last time we were in the pl& this guy seems to be an improvement on what we have - exciting stuff…



Welcome to the club Florentino 3

Gforce added 18:07 - Aug 4

Welcome to our great club,Florentino and hopefully a very successful first season. 3

ruds added 18:07 - Aug 4

Great work MA!



Actually feels like we’re going to give a a proper go this time.



Not saying we’re going to be the next Sunderland but more chance of not being the next Burnley.



Squeeze 2 more out and we’ll ALL be happy!!! 4

armchaircritic59 added 18:09 - Aug 4

Welcome to ITFC Florentino, and the very best of luck. His stats defensively for Burnley last season are extremely good ( see post I made yesterday ), that's the only thing I can contribute, having seen little of him in the flesh, so to speak!



One of those stats I will mention here quickly is that compared to players in his position and playing at a similar level in all relevant leagues, no one made more " defensive contributions " than him.



As ever, time alone will tell, just like it will with every new signing. 5

Litfc00 added 18:11 - Aug 4





Good to get Matusiwa alternative in the door but still desperately need a CM who can progress the ball.



Atheltic reporting the fee as 16 + 3 (feels a little pricey)Good to get Matusiwa alternative in the door but still desperately need a CM who can progress the ball. -2

blueoutlook added 18:13 - Aug 4

Like for like with Azor. Now we need some creative midfielders. 5

1960H added 18:13 - Aug 4

As I said in a previous post I know little about him but a mate of mine who is a Burnley season ticket holder said he is a good midfielder and we have made a good signing 3

Bert added 18:19 - Aug 4

Looks like our recruitment team is looking in the right places and finding players that on paper look very sensible appointments. Welcome Florentino. 1

tetchris added 18:19 - Aug 4

Player with PL and CL experience. Defo a step up on the poor signings made last time we were in PL! 0

runningout added 18:20 - Aug 4

shirts growing on me 2

Bazza8564 added 18:21 - Aug 4

LITFC, Burnley Paid well over £20m for him 4 weeks ago, it's fine, we have the money, let's use it now players want to come.



Ensico and Ueda by the weekend please Mark, and well done



Welcome Florentino, we will love having you here 5

armchaircritic59 added 18:23 - Aug 4

Agree with posters above, we most certainly now do need at least 2 CM's who can progress the ball, and shock horror, pass it! The defensive side is now shored up. 3

BeattiesBackPocket added 18:24 - Aug 4

Tetchris not sure what you don’t get about last time out? We went from league one to the prem in one year so had a team of league one and mid championship players for the most part so next step was getting in players at the top of the championship which clearly worked as we ended up near the top to go back up NOW we have that base we can look at and attract better prem or top tier players from other countries. If we can stay up we also then have another tier of players we can go and get. 5

planetblue_2011 added 18:25 - Aug 4

Welcome aboard Florentino, I’ve got a good feeling about him, he’s gonna smash it!! 0

jas0999 added 18:38 - Aug 4

Excellent news. Good deal and someone with champions league football experience. Nice. 3

Bazza8564 added 18:44 - Aug 4

BeattiesBackPocket, PRECISELY !



And Just before we forget, Hull and Coventry are hitting the PL exactly where we did 2 years ago, expecting the world, but likely to fall flat.



Hull have signed 2 frees, swapped a keeper and one other, Coventry have signed 3 new ones and a loaner from last year.



We have landed 7, have 2 imminent and it shows no signs of slowing up. Players want to be here. 7 permanents and no loans, this is our time



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jayceee added 18:51 - Aug 4

I've been hearing great things about him - unsung hero, fantastic awareness, etc. Sounds like a solid defensive midfielder addition! 0

dubblue added 19:04 - Aug 4

Excellent signing new squad coming on nicely just need a striker and hopefully Ensico 1

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