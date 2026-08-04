Town Confirm Florentino Signing
Tuesday, 4th Aug 2026 18:00
Town have confirmed the signing of Burnley midfielder Florentino Luis on a five-year deal.
The clubs agreed a £16 million plus £3 million add-ons fee over the weekend with Florentino, who at the end of last week had been close to joining Hull City on loan, subsequently completing a medical and the formalities regarding his switch.
“It feels brilliant to be a part of this club,” Florentino told the club website.
“I think I will be very happy here. I like how the club sees the future and there are a lot of good players here. How the club is thinking to the long-term is one of the main reasons I came here.
“I can bring experience and balance to the team, between defence and attack, and I like to bring the connection.
“Now I have signed I can’t wait to meet my teammates and the fans and get started with the team.”
Manager Gary O’Neil added: “We are delighted to have added Florentino to the group.
“He is a player who brings experience of playing in the Premier League as well as other major competitions in Europe, including the Champions League, and makes us stronger in central midfield.
“He brings quality off the ball, as well as on it, and we look forward to him joining up with the squad.”
Angola-born Florentino joined Burnley on loan from Benfica, where he came through the youth system, last summer with the move made permanent for a fee of £20.6 million at the end of last season due to an obligation in the deal.
Six-foot tall Florentino made 25 starts and six sub appearances for the Lancastrians in the Premier League last season.
During his time with Benfica, he won two Primeira Liga titles, featured in the Champions League and won Portuguese caps at U15 to U21 levels. He also spent time on loan at Monaco and Getafe.
Photo: ITFC
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