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Maeda and Emersonn Start as Blues Host Le Havre
Tuesday, 4th Aug 2026 19:26

Daizen Maeda and Emersonn both start for the Blues in their first Portman Road friendly under Gary Oâ€™Neil as Ligue 1 Le Havre.

Town are set to play a different XI in each half with the first period side a mix-and-match team featuring Alex Palmer in goal, Kasey McAteer at right-back, Leif Davis at left-back and skipper Dara Oâ€™Shea and Cedric Kipre the centre-halves.

Cameron Humphreys and Marcelino Nunez are the central midfielders behind Tudor Mendel - making his first start for the senior side - Anis Mehmeti the number 10 and Maeda on the left. Emersonn is the lone striker.

Town First Half: Palmer, McAteer, Oâ€™Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Nunez, Humphreys, Mendel, Mehmeti, Maeda, Emersonn.

Photo: Matchday Images



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