Ipswich Town 1-0 Le Havre - Match Report

Tuesday, 4th Aug 2026 21:43 Chuba Akpomâ€™s second-half goal saw the Blues to a 1-0 victory over Ligue 1 Le Havre at Portman Road. Town, who made nine changes at the break, were in control throughout with Akpom netting the deserved winner on 58 from Abdul Fatawuâ€™s cross from the right. New signings Daizen Maeda and Emersonn both started in the first half with the Blues planning to give most of the squad 45 minutes. The team which started was a mix-and-match side featuring Alex Palmer in goal, Kasey McAteer at right-back, Leif Davis at left-back and skipper Dara Oâ€™Shea and Cedric Kipre at centre-half. Cameron Humphreys and Marcelino Nunez were the central midfielders behind Tudor Mendel - making his first start for the senior side - on the right, Anis Mehmeti the number 10 and Maeda on the left. Emersonn was the lone striker. The early stages of the game were played entirely in the Le Havre half but without any threat until the 13th minute when Nunez whipped in a free-kick from the right and Oâ€™Shea might have done better to flick a header towards goal when stooping. Town continued to dominate and should have gone ahead as the match reached the 10-minute mark, Emersonn seizing on an error in the Le Havre backline before feeding Mendel in space to his right. The youngsterâ€™s first touch let him down, but he crossed deep to Maeda, who knocked down to Emersonn, who tapped back to Mehmeti, who blazed deep into the empty upper tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. On 24, a Kipre pass was cut out by Amir Richardson, who brought the ball forward from midway inside the Town half before shooting across goal and wide. Seven minutes before half-time, Nunez sent over a dangerous low free-kick from the right after Mendel had drawn a foul with a tricky run inside. However, no one was able to get a touch as the ball flashed across the area. That was the last action of a not overly enthralling half of few chances but one which the Blues controlled throughout. The best of the few chances was Mehmetiâ€™s shot from Emersonnâ€™s lay-off, the Brazilian having shown a few nice touches, which the Albanian international will feel he ought to have made more of. Town made nine changes at the break with Palmer and Humphreys the only survivors from the first period. Darnell Furlong was at right-back, Ben Johnson at left-back and Issa Diop, wearing leggings which he does for religious reasons relating to modesty, and Jacob Greaves the centre-halves. Fin Barbrook joined Humphreys in midfield with Fatawu on the right, Jack Clarke on the left and Sindre Walle Egeli the number 10. Akpom was the striker. Le Havre made one switch, keeper Lionel Mpasi making way for Mory Diaw. Five minutes after the break, the Blues should have taken the lead. Humphreys stood up a free-kick from the right, won by Fatawu after he had gone round the outside of his man, and Barbrook appeared to have an easy task of nodding home, but sent the ball the wrong side of the near post. Town took the lead in the 58th minute. Fatawu reacted quickly to beat left-back George Gomis to an under-hit pass across the edge of the penalty area. The Ghanaian chipped a cross to the far post where Akpom was forced to stretch high to nod into the corner of the net, the former Ajax manâ€™s second goal of pre-season. Five minutes later, Clarke played a clever pass between defenders to feed in Walle Egeli on the left of the area, but the Norwegianâ€™s cross from the byline was behind Akpom and the danger was cleared. In the 65th minute, a similar Clarke pass put Walle Egeli in another dangerous position but this time the former NordsjÃ¦lland man was crowded out. Clarke subsequently sent a shot well into the empty North Stand into which rail seating is in the process of being installed. Town switched Palmer and Humphreys for Kayne Van Oevelen and George Hirst a minute later with the Scotland international going up front, Akpom to number 10 and Walle Egeli to the centre of midfield, where he also operated at Oxford on Saturday. On 83, Johnson superbly turned on a ball played to halfway by Van Oevelen, putting Hirst through on goal, however, Le Havre sub keeper Mory Diaw was out of his area quickly to clear. Furlong headed straight at Diaw as the game moved into its final three minutes from a Clarke free-kick on the left, the winger having been fouled with Diop having made a strong run forward and looking for a pass which would have put him through on goal. As the game moved into two additional minutes, Walle Egeli whipped over a free-kick from the right but Diopâ€™s header was too close to Diaw, who claimed. That was the last action of a match the Blues deserved to win with Le Havre never seriously threatening aside from Richardsonâ€™s shot across the face of goal in the first half. Town created more in the second half having looked a little more disjointed in the first, unsurprisingly given the scratch nature of the teams being fielded at this stage of pre-season. The Blues are next in action on Saturday when they host La Liga Rayo Vallecano, also at Portman Road. Town First Half: Palmer, McAteer, Oâ€™Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Nunez, Humphreys, Mendel, Mehmeti, Maeda, Emersonn. Town Second half: Palmer (Van Oevelen 66), Furlong (c), Diop, Greaves, Johnson, Humphreys (Hirst 66), Barbrook, Fatawu, Walle Egeli, J Clarke, Akpom. Subs: Williamson, Ogbene, Compton, Fletcher, Runham. Le Havre: Mpasi (Diaw 46), Pembele (Ouziad 68), Seko (Mosengo 58), Sasso (Bodmer 81), G Gomis, Zouaoui (Koffi 68), Ebonog, Mwanga (Mizuta 68), Ndiaye (c) (Bentoumi 81), Richardson (Bouneb 81), Tincres (Dongopandji 58). Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey). Photo: Matchday Images



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tetchris added 21:48 - Aug 4

Not sure Akpom has a future at the club. If the right offer comes in and a replacement found I think he could leave before end of August. -12

philpott2 added 21:59 - Aug 4

I actually quite enjoyed that game. Nice to see some urgency and crisp passing forward.

Mcateer, Mendel and Humphreys pretty good in the first half along with O'Shea, and Diop, Johnson and even Egeli did some decent stuff in the second.

Promising first watch of the season, albeit just a friendly. 6

jas0999 added 22:00 - Aug 4

Akpom probably installed as third choice striker.Hirst likely to go, when we sign an exceptional first choice striker. 1

stinkiusminkius added 22:02 - Aug 4

Akpom is either 3rd choice striker or should go - heâ€™s not a number 10.

Thought Cam did well and we looked worse when he went off. Would like him to stay.

Clarke looked off the pace.

Itâ€™s all very hard to tell though with it all being so bitty and changing around. But I guess that is pre season friendlies for you. 2

Broadbent23 added 22:06 - Aug 4

A good match to view GON's playing style. We looked comfortable in defence with both team selections. But LE Havre were poor and didn't really test us. Our midfield is up for grabs and so is the attack formation. No Ipswich player lacked determination. Still work to be done to decide on our starting 11 but progress is visable. I am still sitting on the fence on our Prem future, but we are still in pre season and more players will come in whether back from injury or from transfers. COYB. 2

ITFC_1994 added 22:23 - Aug 4

Enjoyable evening, plenty of positives.



Thought Egeli looked really good centrally; if he was a new signing and played like that pre season we'd be delighted!



New keeper was unreal with his feet too... would be a shame for him to go out on loan.



COYB 3

blues1 added 22:26 - Aug 4

All those still criticising akpom? That's now 5 games hes started up front for us overall. And has scored 4 goals. Its actually no coincidence that when he plays up front, he scores. 3

Tractor_Boy1234 added 22:30 - Aug 4

First thoughts:



Dominated 1st half without really creating loads. Emersonn and Maeda worked hard. Humphries played well & maybe deserves a squad place this year.



2nd half: Diop looked good and showed a decent turn of pace when required. Fatawu probably the most creative player in the second 45. Egelli looked pretty decent when he dropped deeper once Hirst had come on. Van Oevelen looked great with his feet - he relieved pressure and created several chances from excellent and accurate long ballsâ€¦ very promising and would like to see of he is a decent shot stopper next game!



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benslifeyt added 22:31 - Aug 4

Observation not a criticism of yet . We dont create unless fatawu is on pitch 0

armchaircritic59 added 22:35 - Aug 4

Well, a view from what I saw, and an honest opinion. First half show, I think can be summed up by using what I believe is the modern word these days, meh, only I'd put the words very, very in front of it. Some kudo's to Cam Humphries at least who looked comfortable on the ball. Mostly looked like what they still are quite possibly, a bunch of strangers.



Second half most definitely an improvement, which wasn't difficult admittedly, but nothing that would give any watching PL team scout cause to have a sleepless night. Plus points for me, Egeli, Diop and to some degree Fatawu. Johnson was as he quite often is, solid.



A couple of takes from the game. One, a number of players looked some way short of PL standard to me. Two, we need at least 2 ball progressing CM's and a no 1 striker ASAP and preferably sooner.



I could name names with those I was particularly disappointed with, but there's still the two friendlies to go, against much better opposition then we've faced thus far, so I will gave them every chance to show what they can do. The clock is ticking, time is running out for preparation, the next two weeks are absolutely crucial.



If that all seems a bit overly negative to some, it's just me giving an honest opinion based on what I saw in just this one match. It most certainly needs to and I'm sure will, get much better. 0

armchaircritic59 added 22:39 - Aug 4

Oh and I forgot to add Van Oevelen was better with the ball at his feet and passing than the great majority of our outfield players! So kudo's to him too. 0

TexacoCup added 22:41 - Aug 4

Standouts for me were Drop, Furlong, Egeli, Fatawu. Emerson looks big and promising. I really like Hurst but like Akpom he's not Premier quality, if we don't buy in a quality striker we're in trouble.

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