Burns Set For Leicester Medical
Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 09:29
Blues winger Wes Burns is reportedly close to joining League One Leicester City.
Burns was absent from the Town squad which beat Le Havre 1-0 in a friendly at Portman Road last night and, according to the Daily Telegraph is expected to undergo a medical with the Foxes today.
The move comes as something of a surprise with the Wales international, a key man in the three promotions under Kieran McKenna, signed a new one-year deal a month ago today.
If the deal is completed, Burns will become the second legendary figure from the McKenna era to move to the King Power Stadium, Conor Chaplin having made the switch earlier in the summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
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