Burns Set For Leicester Medical

Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 09:29 Blues winger Wes Burns is reportedly close to joining League One Leicester City. Burns was absent from the Town squad which beat Le Havre 1-0 in a friendly at Portman Road last night and, according to the Daily Telegraph is expected to undergo a medical with the Foxes today. The move comes as something of a surprise with the Wales international, a key man in the three promotions under Kieran McKenna, signed a new one-year deal a month ago today. If the deal is completed, Burns will become the second legendary figure from the McKenna era to move to the King Power Stadium, Conor Chaplin having made the switch earlier in the summer. Photo: Matchday Images



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bluelad7 added 09:33 - Aug 5

Wow shocked but him and chappers. Football aside them two might as well be married. Good luck to him. 3

Alfie added 09:33 - Aug 5

Strange considering he only just signed the deal but he probably isn't going to get the minutes next season he would want, so a good move for him. Will always be a legend at ITFC and I wish him nothing but the best for the future if he moves on. 1

Bazza8564 added 09:33 - Aug 5

I must say I am unsurprised by this, although I thought the move may not come until January with MLS clubs having been interested.

Sad to see Wes go, but wish him all the best. He has exemplified everything that has been good about ITFC since the Gamechanger purchase in 2021.

Good luck fella 4

tractorboybig added 09:34 - Aug 5

wish you all the best but the past is the past 0

ghostofescobar added 09:35 - Aug 5

How odd. Surely Wes wasnâ€™t expecting loads of minutes anyway, was he? Surely mcateer canâ€™t also be on the list. Maybe someone else incoming on the right? 0

cressi added 09:38 - Aug 5

What it did was give Ipswich a fee even if its a million. 0

BlueMoon added 09:38 - Aug 5

Initially it seemed Kasey was on his way. He must have worked his way into the manager's plans. Good on him.



Sad to see Wes go though. Great memories and all the best! 0

Global_Blue added 09:39 - Aug 5

Whatever happens, wherever he goes he will go with the best wishes of thousands of fans. Great player and servant for the club, and scorer of that tribela goal against Coventry, which remains the best goal I've ever seen. 0

stinkiusminkius added 09:40 - Aug 5

Leicester get Burns and we keep McAteer!!??? Theyâ€™ve had our pants down there. Still think the pace and directness of Burns is an asset for us. -1

bradforblues added 09:40 - Aug 5

Very surprised, I was delighted when he signed a new deal but I suppose Fatawu has shown why Burns is moving. Loved watching Wes play, good luck to you 0

Stato added 09:41 - Aug 5

As I said when Keicester signed Chapoers it was a clever move to get that deal done early in the windiw as might persuade other good players to join the project and that maybe other members of the band might follow and now they have. 0

Westover added 09:42 - Aug 5

Wish him well Wes has been a great signing and is a top bloke. 0

Broganonthewing added 09:42 - Aug 5

Good luck Wes, you were great for us, gave everything. The premiership sadly a step too far but thanks for your invaluable contribution! 0

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