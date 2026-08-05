Enciso Close to Town Loan Return - Report
Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 09:49
Julio Enciso is closing in on a loan move to the Blues from Strasbourg, according to a Paraguayan report.
Talks between the Blues and the Ligue 1 club, where manager Gary Oâ€™Neil was manager during the second half of last season, have been ongoing for more than a week with the player understood to be keen on a return to Town following his loan spell in the second half of 2024/25.
According to VS Sports, that move is now hours away, Enciso having rebuffed interest from Turkish clubs.
However, Enciso played 45 minutes of Strasbourgâ€™s 5-2 friendly thrashing by Bundesliga Elvesberg last night, which may suggest the switch isnâ€™t quite as close as claimed.
The Paraguayan international made 12 starts and one sub appearance, scoring twice, during his previous spell at Portman Road.
The 22-year-old was then with Brighton but moved to Strasbourg on a four-year deal for around Â£10 million last summer, Oâ€™Neil taking charge of the Ligue 1 side from January until the end of last season.
Enciso, who scored 12 times in 42 games for Strasbourg during 2026/27, joined Brighton from Club Libertad in his home country for Â£9 million in 2022.
Capped 37 times by Paraguay, scoring five, Enciso appeared for his country at this summerâ€™s World Cup finals.
Photo: Matchday Images
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