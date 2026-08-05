Enciso Close to Town Loan Return - Report

Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 09:49 Julio Enciso is closing in on a loan move to the Blues from Strasbourg, according to a Paraguayan report. Talks between the Blues and the Ligue 1 club, where manager Gary Oâ€™Neil was manager during the second half of last season, have been ongoing for more than a week with the player understood to be keen on a return to Town following his loan spell in the second half of 2024/25. According to VS Sports, that move is now hours away, Enciso having rebuffed interest from Turkish clubs. However, Enciso played 45 minutes of Strasbourgâ€™s 5-2 friendly thrashing by Bundesliga Elvesberg last night, which may suggest the switch isnâ€™t quite as close as claimed. The Paraguayan international made 12 starts and one sub appearance, scoring twice, during his previous spell at Portman Road. The 22-year-old was then with Brighton but moved to Strasbourg on a four-year deal for around Â£10 million last summer, Oâ€™Neil taking charge of the Ligue 1 side from January until the end of last season. Enciso, who scored 12 times in 42 games for Strasbourg during 2026/27, joined Brighton from Club Libertad in his home country for Â£9 million in 2022. Capped 37 times by Paraguay, scoring five, Enciso appeared for his country at this summerâ€™s World Cup finals. Photo: Matchday Images



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Bazza8564 added 09:55 - Aug 5

Hopefully this gets done, and hopefully with an obligation. I don't blame the player for not wanting a permanent move at this stage, but having worked with the gaffer before, his keenness says everything about their relationship 5

CaptainAhab added 09:56 - Aug 5

Hope it gets done, and with a option to buy too 5

Linkboy13 added 09:56 - Aug 5

Good signing if every player shows his commitment and passion this season we will stay up. 8

BiGDonnie added 10:12 - Aug 5

Sign him up! 2

Stato added 10:16 - Aug 5

I don't read this as the player not wanting a permanent move but Strasbourg wanting more than Â£10m transfer fee. My guess is it could be like the Akpom deal where the club feel its worth paying a bit on nthe valuation if Prem League money is secured. When the details come out it might be clearer to see the thinking 3

dubblue added 10:21 - Aug 5

By all accounts he has progressed since he last played for us so hopefully we get this deal over the line. 1

JewellintheTown added 10:21 - Aug 5

I wonder why its a loan and not outright sale. Wonder who insisted on that and who it really benefits.

Either way, get him in. 1

timkatieadamitfc added 10:24 - Aug 5

Looked like he was the only one really trying during one Paraguay game at the wc, would be happy with this as looks like he has improved a fair bit since he was here last. 1

TractorCam added 10:28 - Aug 5

JewellintheTown - Chelsea, they pull all the strings with that club 0

PortmanTerrorist added 10:38 - Aug 5

Agree with comments, the logical deal for both parties is loan with obligation if we stay up. Think we will get a better, more mature, less selfish player this time. 1

jas0999 added 11:08 - Aug 5

Hopefully the loan deal will be an obligation if we stay in the PL â€¦ otherwise he will no doubt be off to Chelsea if he does well for us.



Nonetheless this guy has an attacking threat and just what we need.



Perhaps a couple more loans will happen towards the end of the window. 0

blues1 added 11:15 - Aug 5

Bazza8564. There's no suggestion that its him that doesnt want a permanent move. Would suggest its more a case that the clubs couldn't agree on everything regarding a permanent move. 0

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