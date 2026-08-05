Town Appoint Former Burton and Wimbledon Boss as U18s Coach

Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 11:52

Former Burton Albion and AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson has joined the Blues as the academy’s new U18s lead coach, TWTD understands.

Last season, David Wright was in charge of the U18s before taking over the Town Women’s side midway through the campaign when his assistant Matt Pooley worked alongside U16s coach Jimmy Smith.

Earlier this summer, Pooley was appointed Wright’s assistant with the women’s team and we understand Smith will assist Robinson during the season ahead. The two were in the dugout for last week’s U18s friendly at Bury Town.

Robinson, 61, was a youth player with Fulham but his playing career was curtailed by injuries.

He joined the AFC Wimbledon coaching set-up in 2004, working in various academy roles up to academy manager before being named interim-boss following Glyn Hodges’s sacking in January 2021 and just over a month later was given the job on a permanent basis.

Robinson departed Wimbledon by mutual consent in March 2022, then that summer joined Chelsea as their development squad’s head coach.

Two years later, he was appointed manager of Burton Albion, a role which lasted only six months and 14 competitive games, only one of which the Brewers won.

Following a career break, Robinson has latterly been working as an individual and team development consultant.

Photo: TWTD