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Barbrook Set For Falkirk Loan
Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 12:10

Town midfielder Fin Barbrook is reportedly set to join Scottish Premiership Falkirk on loan.

The 21-year-old has been involved with the Blues’ first team throughout pre-season with Town short on senior midfielders with Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor still recovering after surgery in May.

According to the Daily Record, Town have been waiting to add to their midfield ranks before giving the green light for Barbrook to move on loan.

Yesterday, the Blues confirmed the addition of Florentino Luis from Burnley.

Southwold-born Barbrook has previously had spells on loan at Chelmsford, Sutton, Lincoln and Colchester.

He made his only competitive appearance for Town in the Carabao Cup tie at Bromley at the start of last season.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Cookieboy added 12:13 - Aug 5
Excellent move for the young lad, but for how long ???
2

StowTractor added 12:30 - Aug 5
Played very well in the 2nd half last night but clearly not going to play for Town in the PL this season. A good move to a higher standard than the Conference or League 2 clubs he has been at previously (never played for Lincoln in L1, only the EFL Trophy).
1

Bazza8564 added 12:35 - Aug 5
As others have alraedy said, I hope he gets some football this time around
0

bucket99 added 12:40 - Aug 5
I thought he looked very comfortable last night, actually. I suspect playing regular football will help his development a lot.
0


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