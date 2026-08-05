Barbrook Set For Falkirk Loan
Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 12:10
Town midfielder Fin Barbrook is reportedly set to join Scottish Premiership Falkirk on loan.
The 21-year-old has been involved with the Blues’ first team throughout pre-season with Town short on senior midfielders with Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor still recovering after surgery in May.
According to the Daily Record, Town have been waiting to add to their midfield ranks before giving the green light for Barbrook to move on loan.
Yesterday, the Blues confirmed the addition of Florentino Luis from Burnley.
Southwold-born Barbrook has previously had spells on loan at Chelmsford, Sutton, Lincoln and Colchester.
He made his only competitive appearance for Town in the Carabao Cup tie at Bromley at the start of last season.
Photo: Matchday Images
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