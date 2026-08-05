Greaves: We're in a Better Position Than Two Years Ago

Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 12:47 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Jacob Greaves insists the Blues are better prepared for their second shot at the Premier League as the new season nears closer.

Following promotion to the top flight two seasons ago, Greaves was one of 12 new signings at Portman Road as Town embarked on their first campaign at that level in 22 years.

Relegation immediately followed, but the Blues are now back in the Premier League and aiming to survive this time around with new manager Gary O’Neil at the helm.

Greaves believes the added experience in the squad will stand the club in good stead for the upcoming campaign, and says excitement is building for the season opener against Sunderland in little more than two weeks’ time.

“You think about that first game we had in the Prem two seasons ago against Liverpool, it was electric so hopefully we can have that again,” he said.

“We’ve built our way up to get back to the Premier League, and now we want to have a better go at it than we did last time. I think we’re in a better position than we were going into it two years ago.

“We’ve got more players who know a little bit more about the league, a good squad, and let’s have a good go at it with everyone behind us.

“You look at what it was like two seasons ago and you can only take that as a lesson. Sometimes your biggest mistakes are your biggest lessons. We had a lot of lessons two years ago in the Premier League, so hopefully we’ll be better equipped for it.

“We know what we did wrong and know what we did well, so we’ll try and use that to our advantage. We’ve got a fresh face in the management staff, so hopefully they can help us in the best way possible too.”

The defender’s own personal performances were widely praised towards the end of last season as the Blues lost just one of their final 15 matches to secure an instant return to the top flight.

Greaves is hopeful that the summer break will not halt his momentum and he can continue from where he left off during the final weeks of the Championship season.

He said: “I had eight or 10 games coming in that I played in every one. I felt like I was going from strength to strength in the games and I had a rhythm behind me at left-back and at centre-half as well.

“We had eight games to win as many as we could and I felt good in those games. I’ve felt good this pre-season as well, so hopefully I can carry it off.

“We know it’s going to be a miles bigger test than it was last year, but let’s see.”

Joining Town in the Premier League will be Coventry City and Hull City, who defeated Middlesbrough in the play-off final to seal their seat at English football’s top table for the first time since 2017.

Greaves, who hails from East Yorkshire and came through the Tigers’ academy, has already pencilled in the trip to the MKM Stadium in October as one of his most eagerly awaited fixtures.

“Hopefully I don’t get booed again,” the 25-year-old joked. “It was twice I got booed, I'm not too sure why but oh well. I’m looking forward to going there, I’ve obviously got family there.

“I went to the play-offs as well and had a day out which was good. There’s a big turnaround of players, there’s only Regan [Slater], Lewie Coyle and [Ryan] Giles that I know.

“It was good to see them get the rewards that they deserved for the season. To go back there will be fun and hopefully we can win there when we go.”

Photo: TWTD