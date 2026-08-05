U21s' Cup Dates Set

Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 17:33

Town U21s’ National League Cup and EFL Trophy dates have been confirmed.

The Blues’ second string will be entering the competitions for the first time in 2026/27 having been invited to take part after finishing fifth in Premier League 2 last season, their first at category one level.

All U21s teams play away in both tournaments with Town’s National League Cup group campaign getting under way on Tuesday 18th August at Braintree Town with another trip to Essex, to Hornchurch, following on Tuesday 8th September.

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side are then away at Worthing on Tuesday 13th October, then Aldershot Town on Tuesday 3rd November.

In the EFL Trophy, the young Blues visit Luton Town on Tuesday 22nd September, Peterborough United on Tuesday 6th October and Colchester United on Tuesday 10th November.

Unusually, the game against the U’s at the JobServe Community Stadium is an away match played at the U21s’ usual home ground.

National League Cup

Braintree Town v Town U21 - Tuesday 18th August

Hornchurch v Town U21 - Tuesday 8th September

Worthing v Town U21 - Tuesday 13th October

Aldershot Town v Town U21 - Tuesday 3rd November

EFL Trophy

Luton Town v Town U21 - Tuesday 22nd September

Peterborough United v Town U21 - Tuesday 6th October

Colchester United v Town U21 - Tuesday 10th November

Photo: TWTD