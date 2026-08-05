Ademiluyi and Baker in England U20s Squad

Wednesday, 5th Aug 2026 22:16

Town Women’s duo Princess Ademiluyi and Ava Baker have been named in the England U20s squad for their final training camp in Portugal ahead of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Young Lionesses face the hosts on Thursday 13th August in Lisbon during the camp.

The U20 Women’s World Cup takes place in Poland in September with Brazil, Tanzania and Canada in England’s group. The 21-strong squad will be named on Thursday 20th August.

Ademiluyi, who is on loan with Gotham FC until the end of the year, has previously won five U20s caps, scoring once, while Baker, who rejoined the Blues on a second loan from Birmingham City last month, has won four U20 caps, scoring twice.

Photo: Matchday Images