Bristol Rovers 0
v
0 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 14th February 2023 Kick-off 19:45
Preview
Selector
Predictions
Report
Ratings
Reaction
Table
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Ellery
Balcombe
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
James
Gibbons
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jarell
Quansah
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
James
Connolly
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Lewis
Gordon
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Anthony
Evans
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Grant
Ward
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Lamar
Bogarde
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Harry
Anderson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Aaron
Collins
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Scott
Sinclair
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Luca
Hoole
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Josh
Coburn
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Christian
Walton
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Janoi
Donacien
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Luke
Woolfenden
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cameron
Burgess
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Leif
Davis
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sam
Morsy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cameron
Humphreys
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Wes
Burns
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sone
Aluko
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Marcus
Harness
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Freddie
Ladapo
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Conor
Chaplin
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
George
Hirst
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kyle
Edwards
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Nathan
Broadhead
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Harry
Clarke
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Bristol Rovers v Ipswich Town Match Reports
SuffPunch
added 22:17 - Feb 14
£10 wasted on ifollow. I wish the players cared as much about promotion as the supporters do.
1
DifferentGravy
added 22:24 - Feb 14
Somebody please teach Leif Davis to play the ball and not the player. He missed so many tackles throughout the game getting involved in a personal vendetta. The whole team need to learn to head the ball as well.
Aluko, Davis, Humphreys, Burns, Burgess, Harness were absolutely dreadful......and thats simply too many players to carry.
The constant rotation is unsettling and we look completely out of sorts. Be lucky to make the playoffs.
0
Billysherlockblue
added 22:37 - Feb 14
Shameful guys. Ye were to put it mildly TERRIBLE. BUNCH OF NON TRYERS. AND GOD I LUV MY CLUB.
0
Eeyore
added 22:43 - Feb 14
Collins was best player tonight. He is just 25 and would have been a good buy. Poor performances particularly from Harness and Burns. Humphries is not yet good enough for a top of table team. Unlucky that Luongo is not fit. Once Ball, Luongo and Evans back we will consolidate 4th place. It’s looking a bit like quite a few seasons where we are told our players are the best in the league, they do ok in the first half of the season, then even bottom of the league players start to look superior. We plummet down the league. However, I think that this time we will recover and do well in last 10 games. Finishing on a high, we will have a good chance in play offs.
0
