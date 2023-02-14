Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Ellery Balcombe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Gibbons ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jarell Quansah ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Connolly ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Gordon ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anthony Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Grant Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lamar Bogarde ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Anderson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Collins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Sinclair ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luca Hoole ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Coburn ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Humphreys ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcus Harness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Ladapo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Hirst ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Broadhead ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Clarke

Your Bristol Rovers v Ipswich Town Match Reports SuffPunch added 22:17 - Feb 14



£10 wasted on ifollow. I wish the players cared as much about promotion as the supporters do. 1



DifferentGravy added 22:24 - Feb 14



Somebody please teach Leif Davis to play the ball and not the player. He missed so many tackles throughout the game getting involved in a personal vendetta. The whole team need to learn to head the ball as well.



Aluko, Davis, Humphreys, Burns, Burgess, Harness were absolutely dreadful......and thats simply too many players to carry.



The constant rotation is unsettling and we look completely out of sorts. Be lucky to make the playoffs. 0



Billysherlockblue added 22:37 - Feb 14



Shameful guys. Ye were to put it mildly TERRIBLE. BUNCH OF NON TRYERS. AND GOD I LUV MY CLUB. 0



Eeyore added 22:43 - Feb 14



Collins was best player tonight. He is just 25 and would have been a good buy. Poor performances particularly from Harness and Burns. Humphries is not yet good enough for a top of table team. Unlucky that Luongo is not fit. Once Ball, Luongo and Evans back we will consolidate 4th place. It’s looking a bit like quite a few seasons where we are told our players are the best in the league, they do ok in the first half of the season, then even bottom of the league players start to look superior. We plummet down the league. However, I think that this time we will recover and do well in last 10 games. Finishing on a high, we will have a good chance in play offs. 0



