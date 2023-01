Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Carl Rushworth ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tim Eyoma ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Adam Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Paudie O'Connor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Regan Poole ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mattie Virtue ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lasse Sorensen ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sean Roughan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Daniel Mandroiu ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben House ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Diamond ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Max Sanders ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Hopper ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jamie Robson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Greg Leigh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcus Harness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Ladapo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Humphreys

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Lincoln City v Ipswich Town Match Reports Scuzzer added 17:20 - Jan 2



Striker required IMMEDIATELY! 0



AlanG296 added 17:34 - Jan 2



Town 78% = 1 goal. Opponents (with 10 men for more than half the game) 22% = 1 goal. Inefficient ineffective football McKenna. -2



Bazza8564 added 17:57 - Jan 2



Weve got ourselves into a great position, need some big investment now to get across the line.

Ref spoiled the game with a poor red card, we were far better against 11 than 10.Really intrigues to see if the investors and the board can land the 3-4 that we need to beef up the spine of the side and help the depth. we need a 9, a 10, a CMF and probably a CH for cover.

And give Aluko a new deal please, he was magic 0



itsonlyme added 17:59 - Jan 2



Play-offs beckoning I’m afraid. Our form is not currently good! Need to win 75% of our remaining games to stand a chance of automatic! Can’t see our rivals slipping up somehow! Hope I’m wrong! Frustrating! -1



PowlesAngus added 18:00 - Jan 2



Please get two new strikers and get rid of Jackson now.Must have the worst goalscoring/assist record in europe 0



PMac13 added 18:14 - Jan 2



No point having lots of possession with no end result! 0