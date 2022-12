Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Josh Griffiths ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Michael Morrison ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sean Raggett ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Clark Robertson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Zak Swanson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Morrell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marlon Pack ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Connor Ogilvie ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Owen Dale ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Koroma ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Colby Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Denver Hume ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Tunnicliffe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ronan Curtis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Reeco Hackett-Fairchild ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dane Scarlett ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcus Harness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Ladapo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Greg Leigh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Portsmouth v Ipswich Town Match Reports timleatham added 22:07 - Dec 29



Exciting game with Ipswich having majority of the possession and play but lacking a cutting edge in and around the box. For some reason we created very little down the left with both Harness and Davis having below par games. They struggled to cope with Burns threat down the right, however frustratingly Ladapo had one of his poorer games and did not manage to convert any of the chances created for him. Chaplin was a constant threat and Morsey and Evans controlled the midfield with both creating the two goals taken by Burgess and Chaplin. Of the substitutions Edwards had the most threat. The least we deserved was a draw however shame Plymouth and Shef Wed both won. 0



Eeyore added 22:37 - Dec 29



We have the best defence and midfield in the league. McKenna knows we are just missing a class striker. Ladapo was a stop-gap because no class strikers available who would play in league 1. Our passing and movement is second to none and great to watch but you just know what’s going to happen when the ball comes to our ‘strikers’. Ladapo’s easy header was going wide. Thankfully Burgess was there to redirect it. There was one great ball in to him that he completely missed and just needed any contact to score. I have watched nearly all matches and he is the worst finisher I have ever seen in an Ipswich shirt. He is actually worse than Jackson. Other than strikers, our team is by far the best in the league and we are championship standard. Unfortunately there are not many class strikers waiting for a division 1 team to sign them. 1