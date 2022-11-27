By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
cookies
and to abide by our
Terms and Conditions
.
We in turn value your personal details in accordance with our
Privacy Policy
.
Please
log in
or
register
. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Home
News
Forum
Interactive
Prediction League
Chat
Team Selector
League Calculator
Ground Guide
Questionnaire
TWTD on Twitter
TWTD on Facebook
Multimedia
Highlights
Ipswich Town
Championship
League One
League Two
Podcasts
Ipswich Town
Life's a Pitch
Blue Monday
Ipswich Fanzone
Naked Football Show
General Football
Blogs
Polls
Fixtures
Stats
Squad
Tables
ITFC Women
News
Fixtures
Results
Table
Club
ITFC.co.uk
ITFC Club Shop
ITFC Tickets
ITFC Supporters' Club
Live Scores
Shop
Classifieds
Ipswich Autographs
Ipswich Programmes
Ipswich Shirts
Ipswich Scarves
Toffs Retro Shirts
Tickets
Ipswich Regent
Ipswich Corn Exchange
Ipswich Town 4
v
0 Buxton
FA Cup
Sunday, 27th November 2022 Kick-off 17:00
Preview
Selector
Report
Ratings
Reaction
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Christian
Walton
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kane
Vincent-Young
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Richard
Keogh
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cameron
Burgess
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Leif
Davis
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sam
Morsy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cameron
Humphreys
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Wes
Burns
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Conor
Chaplin
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kyle
Edwards
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Gassan
Ahadme
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Albie
Armin
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kayden
Jackson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Matt
Ward
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tawanda
Chirewa
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Luke
Woolfenden
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Ipswich Town v Buxton Match Reports
RobITFC
added 19:16 - Nov 27
Why is Chewera not on above list ?
0
GavTWTD
added 19:39 - Nov 27
Sorted now Rob, sorry.
0
SuffPunch
added 20:05 - Nov 27
Morsy irresponsible getting another yellow.
0
About Us
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Cookies
Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022