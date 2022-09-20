Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 2 v 0 Arsenal U21
Papa John's Trophy
Tuesday, 20th September 2022 Kick-off 19:45

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Vaclav Hladky
George Edmundson
Richard Keogh
Kane Vincent-Young
Kyle Edwards
Leif Davis
Dominic Ball
Cameron Humphreys
Conor Chaplin
Marcus Harness
Freddie Ladapo
Janoi Donacien
Gerard Buabo
Kayden Jackson
Tyreece John-Jules

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Ipswich Town v Arsenal U21 Match Reports

chopra777 added 22:37 - Sep 20

A very honest squad game, giving us a good test against emerging talent from Arsenal. The style of football was pleasure to watch. It was evident Emerson needs more speed but he knows how to control an opponent. MOM is Dom Ball for his all round game and scoring tonight.
0


About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022