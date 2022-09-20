Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Vaclav Hladky ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Richard Keogh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dominic Ball ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Humphreys ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcus Harness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Ladapo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gerard Buabo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tyreece John-Jules ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Your Ipswich Town v Arsenal U21 Match Reports chopra777 added 22:37 - Sep 20



A very honest squad game, giving us a good test against emerging talent from Arsenal. The style of football was pleasure to watch. It was evident Emerson needs more speed but he knows how to control an opponent. MOM is Dom Ball for his all round game and scoring tonight. 0



