Ipswich Town 1 v 2 Maidstone United
FA Cup
Saturday, 27th January 2024 Kick-off 12:30

Christian Walton
Dominic Ball
Axel Tuanzebe
George Edmundson
Cameron Humphreys
Sam Morsy
Jack Taylor
Omari Hutchinson
Sone Aluko
Jeremy Sarmiento
Nathan Broadhead
Harry Clarke
Leif Davis
Wes Burns
Conor Chaplin
Gerrard Buabo

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Ipswich Town v Maidstone United Match Reports

blueasfook added 14:54 - Jan 27

Embarrassing sh1tshow
1


Scuzzer added 15:14 - Jan 27

Why no Maidstone players? They deserve a round of applause.
0


PositivelyPortman added 15:19 - Jan 27

Ball, Taylor, Broadhead and Aluko were particularly poor today.
We got well and truly stuffed, and deservedly lost.
The only player that looked ready to mix it up with them was young Buabo, sadly he didn’t get long enough on the pitch.
0


