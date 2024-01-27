Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dominic Ball ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Axel Tuanzebe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Humphreys ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Omari Hutchinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jeremy Sarmiento ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Broadhead ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gerrard Buabo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Your Ipswich Town v Maidstone United Match Reports blueasfook added 14:54 - Jan 27



Embarrassing sh1tshow 1



Scuzzer added 15:14 - Jan 27



Why no Maidstone players? They deserve a round of applause. 0



PositivelyPortman added 15:19 - Jan 27



Ball, Taylor, Broadhead and Aluko were particularly poor today.

We got well and truly stuffed, and deservedly lost.

The only player that looked ready to mix it up with them was young Buabo, sadly he didn’t get long enough on the pitch. 0



