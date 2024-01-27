By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
cookies
and to abide by our
Terms and Conditions
.
We in turn value your personal details in accordance with our
Privacy Policy
.
Please
log in
or
register
. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Home
News
Forum
Interactive
Prediction League
Chat
Team Selector
League Calculator
Questionnaire
TWTD on Twitter
TWTD on Facebook
Podcasts
Ipswich Town
Life's a Pitch
Blue Monday
Ipswich Fanzone
Naked Football Show
General Football
Blogs
Polls
Fixtures
Stats
Squad
Tables
ITFC Women
News
Fixtures
Results
Table
Club
ITFC.co.uk
ITFC Club Shop
ITFC Tickets
ITFC Supporters' Club
Shop
Toffs Retro Shirts
Tickets
Ipswich Regent
Ipswich Corn Exchange
Ipswich Town 1
v
2 Maidstone United
FA Cup
Saturday, 27th January 2024 Kick-off 12:30
Preview
Selector
Report
Ratings
Reaction
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Christian
Walton
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Dominic
Ball
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Axel
Tuanzebe
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
George
Edmundson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cameron
Humphreys
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sam
Morsy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jack
Taylor
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Omari
Hutchinson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sone
Aluko
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jeremy
Sarmiento
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Nathan
Broadhead
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Harry
Clarke
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Leif
Davis
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Wes
Burns
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Conor
Chaplin
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Gerrard
Buabo
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Ipswich Town v Maidstone United Match Reports
blueasfook
added 14:54 - Jan 27
Embarrassing sh1tshow
1
Scuzzer
added 15:14 - Jan 27
Why no Maidstone players? They deserve a round of applause.
0
PositivelyPortman
added 15:19 - Jan 27
Ball, Taylor, Broadhead and Aluko were particularly poor today.
We got well and truly stuffed, and deservedly lost.
The only player that looked ready to mix it up with them was young Buabo, sadly he didn’t get long enough on the pitch.
0
About Us
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Cookies
Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024