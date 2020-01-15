Tranmere Vice-Chairman Expects Town Game to Go Ahead

Wednesday, 15th Jan 2020 15:54 Tranmere vice-chairman Nicola Palios says she expects Townâ€™s game against Rovers on Saturday to go ahead despite the current state of the Prenton Park pitch. The condition of the waterlogged surface emerged last night in the wake of the postponement of Tranmereâ€™s FA Cup replay against Watford. Coupled with further rain being anticipated between now and Saturday, the Bluesâ€™ visit to Birkenhead appeared to be in significant jeopardy. Not a chance Tranmere will be playing a home game again anytime soon.



Look at the state of the pitch ðŸ˜±#TRFC pic.twitter.com/KezMrzQUFVâ€” Thatsagoal (@thatsagoal) January 14, 2020 However, asked about the likelihood of the game taking place by a Town fan on Twitter, Palios was bullish about its chances of survival. There will be a MacLeod tent over the pitch blowing air to dry it from today until the game so we are taking all possible steps to enable the match to go ahead and would expect it to do so.â€” Nicola Palios (@NicolaPalios) January 15, 2020 Speaking after last nightâ€™s match at Oxford, Blues boss Paul Lambert called for an early decision to be taken regarding the game so Town fans donâ€™t have to make an unnecessary long trip. Play Football, Lose Weight

