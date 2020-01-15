Tranmere Vice-Chairman Expects Town Game to Go Ahead
Wednesday, 15th Jan 2020 15:54
Tranmere vice-chairman Nicola Palios says she expects Townâ€™s game against Rovers on Saturday to go ahead despite the current state of the Prenton Park pitch.
The condition of the waterlogged surface emerged last night in the wake of the postponement of Tranmereâ€™s FA Cup replay against Watford.
Coupled with further rain being anticipated between now and Saturday, the Bluesâ€™ visit to Birkenhead appeared to be in significant jeopardy.
However, asked about the likelihood of the game taking place by a Town fan on Twitter, Palios was bullish about its chances of survival.
Speaking after last nightâ€™s match at Oxford, Blues boss Paul Lambert called for an early decision to be taken regarding the game so Town fans donâ€™t have to make an unnecessary long trip.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]