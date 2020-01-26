Wilson: There's Definitely Momentum, We Need to Keep It Going

Sunday, 26th Jan 2020 10:22 Town defender James Wilson felt the Blues probably deserved to be more than one goal up after their dominant first-half display as they beat his former club Lincoln City 1-0 at Portman Road to return to the top of League One. “I think we definitely deserved to be one-up at half-time, if not more, so I’m really pleased,” the 30-year-old centre-half said. “When we didn’t the second goal in the first half I think it was always going to be tough in the second half but I thought we defended really well.” At 1-0 might the Blues have struggled to see the match out and claim all three points a few weeks ago during the poorer run of form? “I don’t think so, we wouldn’t have felt like that in the game. "It was happening that way but it’s never really felt like that, I think we always knew we were going to turn a corner, hopefully that can carry on.” Goalscorer Luke Woolfenden spoke on Friday about wanting to open his Town goals account - although he believes he scored one at Accrington Stanley only for the officials to rule it hadn’t crossed the line - and with set plays from the likes of Luke Garbutt and Alan Judge flying into the box Wilson is also looking to get off the mark. “I’ve just been told he was saying that, so he was lucky he got one today. We all need to contribute, definitely,” he said. “Hopefully I can get one in the next couple of weeks.” Wilson, who left Lincoln by mutual consent in June before joining the Blues following a successful trial, was pleased to get one over on his old club, particularly after the 5-3 defeat at Sincil Bank a month ago. “Definitely,” he said. “That was a tough one to take but we beat them in the FA Cup and that felt good, so we knew the feeling, we just wanted to emulate that today.” The once-capped Wales international was pleased with the backline’s second clean sheet in three games. “It was brilliant to get the clean sheet too, and obviously that gives you a far better chance of winning the game which we did,” he added. "The fans were very much behind us and that helped because we need to make sure our home form is right at it through until the end of the season. "It's just another three points but of course the fact that it took us back to the top of the table fills us with confidence. Now we have to stay there." Since that loss at Lincoln and the now-infamous hour-long post-match dressing-room discussion, the Blues are unbeaten in five in League One having picked up 11 points and are a point ahead at the top of the table. Wilson believes everything is coming together at just the right time for the Blues: “I think so, hopefully. We just need to keep it going, there’s definitely momentum in the last few games.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Cakeman added 10:30 - Jan 26

Let’s hope James is right and that we can keep this run going. I thought he had a very solid game too. No dallying or trying any chancy stuff, just does the basics very well which is all that is required. 0

