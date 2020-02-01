Skuse Returns for Huws as Blues Host Peterborough

Saturday, 1st Feb 2020 14:34 Cole Skuse returns to the midfield for Emyr Huws in an otherwise unchanged Town side facing Peterborough at Portman Road. Huws misses out due to the ankle injury he suffered at Rotherham in the week. Will Norris continues in goal behind a back three of skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden. Luke Garbutt and Gwion Edwards are the wing-backs. In midfield, Skuse joins Flynn Downes with Alan Judge ahead of them behind front pair Will Keane and Kayden Jackson. Teddy Bishop is missing from the bench having suffered a knee problem, while Peterborough are unchanged for the fourth successive match. Town: Norris, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, Wilson, Edwards, Downes, Skuse, Judge, Garbutt, Keane, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Nolan, Dozzell, Norwood, Sears, Kenlock. Peterborough: Pym, Thompson, Beevers (c), Kent, Ward, Taylor, Brown, Butler, Szmodics, Toney, Siriki, Dembele. Subs: Chapman, Eisa, Knight, Bennett, Boyd, Mason, Jade-Jones. Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire). Play Football, Lose Weight

Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



DifferentGravy added 14:40 - Feb 1

No Norwood again. Scores more goals than Keane, wins more headers, creates more problems for the opposition.......



Keane can justify his selection by doing the above 0

multiplescoregasms added 14:40 - Feb 1

Still not sure about Keane starting. Think Jackson plays better with Norwood next to him. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:53 - Feb 1

This gale blowing will be a test ,

0

shakytown added 15:29 - Feb 1

We play too deep with Skuse on the field. he should never play again.

1

Kirbmeister added 15:36 - Feb 1

0-2. Oh dear. 0

runningout added 15:38 - Feb 1

oh bum 0

Daz added 15:38 - Feb 1

really can't see town winning this one 0

Westy added 15:42 - Feb 1

Norris is a liability. He MUST be dropped. Don't blame him for playing when he is selected but Lambert must take responsibility for this. 0

dawoolah added 15:43 - Feb 1

FFS!?! I’d rather lose at home to the f@#%in’ budgies!!

Lose this and it’s proof that our early season bubble has well and truly burst!

Forget top 2 - scrap into the playoffs if we’re lucky 1

Linkboy13 added 19:24 - Feb 1

Out classed by Peterborough and people keep saying what a strong squad we've got well ive yet to see it against the top teams .Only one player in our side would have got into the Peterborough team that being Downes or possibly Edwards. The team lacks pace physical and technical ability. Next season players will be sold and not replaced with quality hence every season the team will get weaker .The fact that Sznodics choose Peterborough over us just about sums it up . 0

