Table-Topping Tractor Girls Away Against Actonians

Saturday, 8th Feb 2020 10:47 The top of the table Tractor Girls face Actonians at Rectory Park on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). The Blues go into the game looking to cement their position at the top having returned to the summit via last week’s 4-0 home victory over Kent Football United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe. “We picked up our first three points of the year last Sunday and our aim now is to go on another run and pick up another three this Sunday,” manager Joe Sheehan said. The Blues boss was pleased that his team were able to keep their minds on the job in hand last week despite all the hype surrounding next Sunday’s big FA Cup tie away against holders and current Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City. “It’s a huge occasion for us, we’ve not banned talking about it because it is something we should be proud of and we’re all very excited about,” he added. “But I was pleased that Sunday showed that we’re able to park that and out our focus into the league games that we’ve got coming up and we’ll be looking to do that this Sunday.” Earlier in the season Town beat Actonians 3-2 in the corresponding home fixture. 🚌 MAN CITY AWAY TRAVEL | Time is running out to book your place on the second @TGOT2019 supporters’ coach for our upcoming FA Cup tie against @ManCityWomen on Sunday 16 February.



To book, please email Info@itfcwomen-supporters-travel-group.com before 10pm this Sunday.#ITFC pic.twitter.com/0sHmXS5LH9— Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) February 7, 2020 Play Football, Lose Weight

