Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town   v   Burton Albion
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 15th February 2020 Kick-off 15:00
TWTV: Ipswich Town Women Pre-Manchester City Press Conference
Friday, 14th Feb 2020 13:05

Manager Joe Sheehan and skipper Amanda Crump talk ahead of Ipswich Town Women's historic FA Cup fifth round tie at Manchester City on Sunday.

Play Football, Lose Weight
Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.
Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020