|Ipswich Town v Burton Albion
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 15th February 2020 Kick-off 15:00
TWTV: Ipswich Town Women Pre-Manchester City Press Conference
Friday, 14th Feb 2020 13:05
Manager Joe Sheehan and skipper Amanda Crump talk ahead of Ipswich Town Women's historic FA Cup fifth round tie at Manchester City on Sunday.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]