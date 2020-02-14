FanZone and Orwell Bridge Hit By Storm Dennis

Friday, 14th Feb 2020 14:16 Town have announced that the FanZone won’t be opening for Saturday’s home game against Burton Albion due to the arrival of Storm Dennis. The weather will also have an impact on fans’ travel plans with the Orwell Bridge shut from 3pm on Saturday afternoon. 💨 The forecasted arrival of Storm Dennis tomorrow means the Club will not be opening the FanZone for the Burton game.



High winds of up to 60mph are scheduled to hit Suffolk from midday and would impact planned activities and cause safety concerns. #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 14, 2020 A14 Orwell Bridge -* Weekend Update* The winds are expected to break our thresholds at 1500 Saturday 15th Feb. Therefore the bridge will be closed by 1500 Saturday 15th Feb. We will monitor the wind speeds and close it as necessary. 1/3 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 14, 2020 Play Football, Lose Weight

