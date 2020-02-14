Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
FanZone and Orwell Bridge Hit By Storm Dennis
Friday, 14th Feb 2020 14:16

Town have announced that the FanZone won’t be opening for Saturday’s home game against Burton Albion due to the arrival of Storm Dennis.

The weather will also have an impact on fans’ travel plans with the Orwell Bridge shut from 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: ITFC



