Ipswich Town 0-1 Oxford United - Highlights

Sunday, 23rd Feb 2020 09:19 Highlights of Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Oxford United via the club's official YouTube account. Play Football, Lose Weight

TimmyH added 10:10 - Feb 23

Shocking defending for their goal, from another angle at first glimpse I thought it was a well constructed goal but is aided by our defence all moving towards the player on the ball without looking at opponents around them then left in the open, schoolboy stuff!...people bang on about missed opportunities from us, what one's? no clear chances going by that. 0

