Youngster Smith Signs First Pro Deal

Tuesday, 25th Feb 2020 16:13 Academy scholar Tommy Smith has signed his first professional deal with the club, a contract which runs to the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season. Smith, 18, made his senior bow as a half-time sub in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough in December. The second-year scholar, a left-back, is currently on loan with hometown club Bury Town in Bostik Division One North. Smith is one of nine academy youngsters to have made their senior bows this season, along with Bailey Clements, Alex Henderson, Tawanda Chirewa, Armando Dobra, Liam Gibbs, Tommy Hughes, Brett McGavin and Tyreece Simpson. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photos: TWTD/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Pecker added 16:17 - Feb 25

Guess this is good news having never seen him play. If nothing else, somebody ME can sell in a year or two. 0

Saxonblue74 added 16:32 - Feb 25

Best signing of the two Tommy Smiths! Always look to the future, never the past. 0

Doctor_Earman added 16:36 - Feb 25

WE ALL DREAM OF A TEAM OF TOMMY SMITH'S. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 16:50 - Feb 25

stand up the REAL Tommy Smith ! 0

therein61 added 17:25 - Feb 25

Wishing you a successful career young man 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments