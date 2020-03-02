Simpson Signs First Pro Deal

Monday, 2nd Mar 2020 17:30 Striker Tyreece Simpson has signed his first professional deal with the club, a contract which runs to the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further year. The 18-year-old made his first league appearance as a sub at Blackpool on Saturday, having made his senior bow from the bench in the Leasing.com Trophy game against Tottenham’s U21s in September. "I'm delighted for me and my family,” Simpson told iFollow Ipswich. “I’ve got to keep pushing forward from here. "I want to stick around the first-team and get as many minutes as possible before the end of the season.” Simpson joined the Town academy as a scholar in the summer of 2018 after a trial having also spent time with Manchester City. The striker was also a talented schoolboy rugby player - he was part of the Norfolk-based Langley School side that reached the national final of the ESFA Playstation Small Schools’ Trophy in 2017 - and came close to signing for the Northampton Saints academy prior to his recruitment by the Blues’ youth set-up. Play Football, Lose Weight

ArnieM added 17:52 - Mar 2

I’d be playing him and Dobra from the start tomorrow night. We need a “ no fear” approach. 1

