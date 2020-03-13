Postponed Games Ticketing Details

Friday, 13th Mar 2020 15:27 Town have confirmed that tickets purchased for the Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth matches, which were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis earlier today, will be valid for the rescheduled dates, while fans are alternatively entitled to a full refund. The Blues were set to face the Pirates at the Memorial Stadium tomorrow with Portsmouth due at Portman Road next weekend. No new dates for the games have yet been set. Regarding refunds, a statement on the club site reads: “Supporters who purchased a ticket for the games but can’t attend the rearranged matches will be entitled to a full refund as usual by returning their ticket to the ticket office. “Refunds will only be honoured if the ticket is returned prior to the fixture taking place.” Fans who were set to travel to the Bristol Rovers game on an official coach can use their ticket for the rearranged game. Play Football, Lose Weight

Photo: Action Images



