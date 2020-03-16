EFL: No Decisions Yet Taken

Monday, 16th Mar 2020 11:13 The EFL has released a new statement which says no decisions have yet been made on what will happen next, the season having been suspended until April 3rd at the earliest last Friday. The statement reads: “The health and well-being of EFL staff, players, club employees and supporters is of paramount importance and will be key to the decisions made by football during what is clearly an unprecedented situation facing our game. “It is with that in the forefront of the League’s mind that it notes the intense speculation that has appeared across the local, national and international media over the weekend. “Whilst the League and its board understand there is a strong desire from both the media and general public to understand what may happen next, there have, at this current time, been no decisions taken. “The League also feels it inappropriate to respond to the many hypothetical solutions being suggested whilst the many unknowns remain. “Given the fast paced environment and parameters we are currently working within, it is simply not practical to give a running commentary on what may happen. “In the immediate short term we will continue with our contingency planning to deal with the implications the outbreak of Covid-19 has presented the EFL and its clubs, in addition to liaising with the Government, health authorities and football partners. “A further update will be given once the EFL board has met this week. “In the meantime, we wish the football and wider community well and urge all to follow the guidance from the Government provided by Public Health England if presented with any symptoms.” EFL chair Rick Parry added: “These are indeed challenging times for the League, its clubs and the game as a whole. However, now is the time for cool heads and calm reflection, rather than speculation as we look to steer our competitions and clubs through this period of uncertainty.” Play Football, Lose Weight

MickMillsTash added 11:40 - Mar 16

Only fair way to sort out the mess is to end the season after 22 games- when everyone had played everyone once.

Not sure who would have been top :)

