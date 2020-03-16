ITFC Women’s Season Suspended

Monday, 16th Mar 2020 16:37 Ipswich Town Women have announced that they are postponing all footballing activity until further notice due to the coronavirus crisis. The Tractor Girls, who were most recently in action yesterday when they beat Needham Market 3-1 in the Suffolk FA Women’s Cup at Stowmarket yesterday, were due to face Cambridge City at Ely on Wednesday. Joe Sheehan’s side are currently top of FAWNL Division One South East. A statement reads: “Ipswich Town FC Women have today made the decision to postpone all football activity until further notice amid the outbreak of Covid-19. “In the meantime we wish the utmost safety to our players, staff and supporters. Stay safe and see you soon.” Play Football, Lose Weight

