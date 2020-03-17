Euro 2020 Postponed Until 2021

Tuesday, 17th Mar 2020 13:02 Euro 2020 is to be postponed for a year as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Earlier today, UEFA held a video conference with its 55 affiliated national federations, as well as representatives of clubs, leagues and players to discuss the tournament, which is being held in 12 nations across the continent. The Norwegian FA has subsequently tweeted that a decision to postpone the competition for a year was reached: "UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It will be played from 11th June to 11ht July next year. More information coming.” The decision, which UEFA are yet to formally confirm, is designed to allow domestic leagues around Europe additional time to complete their currently suspended seasons. Play Football, Lose Weight

