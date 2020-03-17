O'Neill: Town Looking at How to Support Community During Crisis

Tuesday, 17th Mar 2020 16:20 General manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says the Blues are looking at ways of helping vulnerable members of the community during the current coronavirus crisis. The elderly and people with underlying medical issues are being encouraged to stay at home to protect themselves from the risk of contracting Covid-19. Some clubs have said their Community Trusts will look to help thse vulnerable members of society during the crisis and O’Neill says that’s something the Blues are also looking at doing. Yesterday, it was confirmed that Town’s Community Trust had postponed all its football activities. “Yes, it’s something we’ve had discussions about over the last few days, looking at how we can best support [the community],” O’Neill said. “We obviously have a good relationship with the charity Mind and [PR manager] Dan Palfrey does a lot of good work with that, so we’ve looked into various different avenues where the club can try and support some of the higher risk members of the population. “And also the information came out yesterday about other areas, asthmatics and people who are pregnant, we’re looking at all areas from a community aspect, what we possibly could do that could help and not hinder.” TWTD Forum users have set up a Coronavirus Isolation Help Thread, which can be found on the site here. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Steve_M added 17:30 - Mar 17

Good. Presumably we also have many employees - directly or indirectly - on low contracts whose income will be hit by the lack of matches. Hopefully the club can support them as well. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments