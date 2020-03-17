O'Neill: Town Looking at How to Support Community During Crisis
Tuesday, 17th Mar 2020 16:20
General manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says the Blues are looking at ways of helping vulnerable members of the community during the current coronavirus crisis.
The elderly and people with underlying medical issues are being encouraged to stay at home to protect themselves from the risk of contracting Covid-19.
Some clubs have said their Community Trusts will look to help thse vulnerable members of society during the crisis and O’Neill says that’s something the Blues are also looking at doing. Yesterday, it was confirmed that Town’s Community Trust had postponed all its football activities.
“Yes, it’s something we’ve had discussions about over the last few days, looking at how we can best support [the community],” O’Neill said.
“We obviously have a good relationship with the charity Mind and [PR manager] Dan Palfrey does a lot of good work with that, so we’ve looked into various different avenues where the club can try and support some of the higher risk members of the population.
“And also the information came out yesterday about other areas, asthmatics and people who are pregnant, we’re looking at all areas from a community aspect, what we possibly could do that could help and not hinder.”
TWTD Forum users have set up a Coronavirus Isolation Help Thread, which can be found on the site here.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]