TWTD FIFA 20 Tournament
Friday, 20th Mar 2020 20:01
Forum poster colchesterchris is organising a TWTD FIFA 20 Tournament with all welcome to take part.
Chris writes:”This period of social distancing seems like a good time to try and get some friendly competition going in the TWTD community. I barely post on here, so will give this a go as a way of being more social.”
Full details of how to enter the Xbox tournament can be found on the Forum here.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]