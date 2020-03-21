Four Portsmouth Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

Saturday, 21st Mar 2020 17:00 Four members of the Portsmouth squad, who were due to face the Blues at Portman Road today, have tested positive for coronavirus. The quartet, James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Sean Raggett and Haji Mnoga, are self-isolating with Pompey having notified Public Health England. None of the players had showed any symptoms. The Portsmouth players and first-team staff were tested on Tuesday in the wake of their FA Cup tie with Arsenal earlier this month. Several of the Gunners squad had been in contact with Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who confirmed he had the virus last week, at their Europa League tie against the Greek club in late February. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also subsequently tested positive. Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin said: ”Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it.” Portsmouth, fourth in League One, were due to be in Suffolk today to face Town until EFL fixtures were initially postponed until April 3rd and then on Wednesday until April 30th at the earliest. The Town squad, who have been away from Playford Road back at home since the Friday before last, have not been tested for the virus. Play Football, Lose Weight

