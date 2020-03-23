Portman Road and Playford Road Closed Until Further Notice

Monday, 23rd Mar 2020 16:46 Owner Marcus Evans has announced that Portman Road and Playford Road have both effectively closed down until further notice for the "health and well-being of our staff" during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. In a statement on the club site, the club say that the offices at Portman Road and the Playford Road training ground are both now "in effect 'closed down' until it is clearer as to when the season will restart". Currently the season is suspended until April 30th but with a longer hiatus widely anticipated. “The health and well-being of our staff - and the wider community - is our main priority,” owner Evans said. “The vast majority of our staff are now temporarily not required to come to work and the few that are in at Portman Road or Playford Road because of the nature of their jobs, are working strictly to government guidelines. “These are very difficult and challenging times for all of us and while football will return one day, our thoughts at the moment are with everyone affected by the coronavirus outbreak.” The club’s Planet Blue shop at Portman Road closed on Saturday but with merchandise still available online with UK standard shipping free while the store is shut. Play Football, Lose Weight

Blue12345 added 17:05 - Mar 23

It would have been a nice touch if he specifically would have mentioned Ipswich fans and the local community at this time. 0

