Hyam Leaves Southend

Wednesday, 24th Jun 2020 14:31 Former Blues midfielder Luke Hyam has been released by Southend United. The 28-year-old joined the Shrimpers, who were relegated having finished second bottom of League One on points per game, in the summer of 2018 having left Town, his hometown club, at the end of the previous season. The former Northgate High School pupil made only three starts and three sub appearances during an injury-hit 2019/20 and just 18 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring once, in his two years at Roots Hall. Player-coach and ex-Australia international Mark Milligan, Sam Mantom, Theo Robinson and Henry Burnett have also been released by the Essex side.

Photo: TWTD



RobITFC added 14:55 - Jun 24

Sadly always injured. Good luck Luke and hope you manage to get a club and more importantly get fit again. 2

