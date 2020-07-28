Tractor Girls' Pre-Season Friendlies Behind Closed Doors

Tuesday, 28th Jul 2020 14:13

ITFC Women have confirmed four pre-season friendlies which will all take place behind closed doors.

The Tractor Girls have arranged away games at Needham Market, St Ives Town, the MK Dons and Watford.

Sun 9 Aug - Needham Market (A)

Sun 16 Aug - St Ives Town (A)

Sun 23 Aug - MK Dons (A)

Sun 30 Aug - Watford (A)





Photo: Ross Halls