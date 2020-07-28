Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls' Pre-Season Friendlies Behind Closed Doors
Tuesday, 28th Jul 2020 14:13

ITFC Women have confirmed four pre-season friendlies which will all take place behind closed doors.

The Tractor Girls have arranged away games at Needham Market, St Ives Town, the MK Dons and Watford.

Sun 9 Aug - Needham Market (A)
Sun 16 Aug - St Ives Town (A)
Sun 23 Aug - MK Dons (A)
Sun 30 Aug - Watford (A)


Photo: Ross Halls



