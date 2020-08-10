Roberts Joins Hearts

Monday, 10th Aug 2020 16:11 Released Blues forward Jordan Roberts has joined Scottish Championship side Hearts on a two-year deal. Roberts, 26, was linked with the Jambos earlier today and completed his return to Scotland, where he played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015/16, this afternoon. Manager Robbie Neilson told his club’s official website: “I’m delighted to get Jordan’s deal over the line. “He’s got a great CV with plenty of experience in England and he’s played in Scotland too, which is a bonus. “He’s a pacy winger, very direct and athletic so I’m sure he will fit into the system that we want to play. “I’m looking forward to working with him and I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to the squad.” Roberts, who joined Town on a free transfer from Crawley in the summer of 2018, made a total of 10 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals, all in last season’s Leasing.com Trophy. While with Town, the Watford-born attacker spent time on loan at Lincoln and Gillingham. 🗣 “I’m over the moon to finally get it done. I was in today and saw some of the boys, met the manager and some of the staff and I’m delighted to be here at such a big club."



Hear from @Jordan_robs14...



Read ➡️ https://t.co/AsVmp1rGAG



Watch ➡️ https://t.co/bpIGLeP7lA pic.twitter.com/MeR8BtsiVq— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) August 10, 2020

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WeWereZombies added 16:26 - Aug 10

Good move for him 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments