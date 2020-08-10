Roberts Joins Hearts
Monday, 10th Aug 2020 16:11
Released Blues forward Jordan Roberts has joined Scottish Championship side Hearts on a two-year deal.
Roberts, 26, was linked with the Jambos earlier today and completed his return to Scotland, where he played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015/16, this afternoon.
Manager Robbie Neilson told his club’s official website: “I’m delighted to get Jordan’s deal over the line.
“He’s got a great CV with plenty of experience in England and he’s played in Scotland too, which is a bonus.
“He’s a pacy winger, very direct and athletic so I’m sure he will fit into the system that we want to play.
“I’m looking forward to working with him and I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to the squad.”
Roberts, who joined Town on a free transfer from Crawley in the summer of 2018, made a total of 10 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals, all in last season’s Leasing.com Trophy.
While with Town, the Watford-born attacker spent time on loan at Lincoln and Gillingham.
Photo: TWTD
