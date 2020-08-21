Quantcast
Ipswich Town Fixtures 2020/21
Friday, 21st Aug 2020 09:00

Town's 2020/21 Sky Bet League One fixtures in full.

5 Sep 202015:00Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers - (CC)
8 Sep 202017:45Ipswich Town v Arsenal U21 - (EFLT) TBC
12 Sep 202015:00Ipswich Town v Wigan Athletic
19 Sep 202015:00Bristol Rovers v Ipswich Town
26 Sep 202015:00Ipswich Town v Rochdale
 
03 Oct 202015:00Milton Keynes Dons v Ipswich Town
06 Oct 202019:45Ipswich Town v Gillingham (EFLT) TBC
10 Oct 202015:00Ipswich Town v Charlton Athletic
17 Oct 202015:00Ipswich Town v Accrington Stanley
20 Oct 202020:00Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town
24 Oct 202015:00Lincoln City v Ipswich Town
27 Oct 202019:45Ipswich Town v Gillingham
31 Oct 202015:00Ipswich Town v Crewe Alexandra
 
03 Nov 202019:45Sunderland v Ipswich Town
10 Nov 202019:45Crawley Town v Ipswich Town - (EFLT) TBC
14 Nov 202015:00Blackpool v Ipswich Town
21 Nov 202015:00Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town
24 Nov 202019:45Ipswich Town v Hull City
 
01 Dec 202019:45Oxford United v Ipswich Town
05 Dec 202015:00Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town
12 Dec 202015:00Ipswich Town v Portsmouth
15 Dec 202019:45Ipswich Town v Burton Albion
19 Dec 202015:00Peterborough United v Ipswich Town
26 Dec 202015:00Ipswich Town v Northampton Town
29 Dec 202019:45AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town
 
02 Jan 202115:00Fleetwood Town v Ipswich Town
09 Jan 202115:00Ipswich Town v Swindon Town
16 Jan 202115:00Burton Albion v Ipswich Town
23 Jan 202115:00Ipswich Town v Peterborough United
26 Jan 202119:45Ipswich Town v Sunderland
30 Jan 202115:00Crewe Alexandra v Ipswich Town
 
06 Feb 202115:00Ipswich Town v Blackpool
13 Feb 202115:00Shrewsbury Town v Ipswich Town
20 Feb 202115:00Ipswich Town v Oxford United
23 Feb 202119:45Hull City v Ipswich Town
27 Feb 202115:00Ipswich Town v Doncaster Rovers
 
02 Mar 202119:45Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town
06 Mar 202115:00Gillingham v Ipswich Town
09 Mar 202119:45Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
13 Mar 202115:00Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle
20 Mar 202115:00Portsmouth v Ipswich Town
27 Mar 202115:00Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town
 
02 Apr 202115:00Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
05 Apr 202115:00Rochdale v Ipswich Town
10 Apr 202115:00Ipswich Town v Milton Keynes Dons
17 Apr 202115:00Charlton Athletic v Ipswich Town
20 Apr 202119:45Northampton Town v Ipswich Town
24 Apr 202115:00Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon
 
01 May 202115:00Swindon Town v Ipswich Town
08 May 202115:00Ipswich Town v Fleetwood Town


Photo: Action Images



